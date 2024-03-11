Jay Jurden dishes on his Queerties nomination, X-Men throuples & why LAX is a ‘Saw’ trap

The 2024 Queerties Awards are almost here! Hosted by drag superstar Jinkx Monsoon on March 12 in Hollywood, the night is going to be one for the books as the LGBTQ+ community honors excellence in media, sports, athletics, literature, and more.

We caught up with Queerties nominee Jay Jurden ahead of tomorrow’s big night. The award-nominated comedian, writer, and actor hails from Mississippi, but calls the bright lights of New York City home.

Since arriving in the “Big Apple,” Jurden’s performed standup comedy on multiple late night shows, including The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, named one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch in 2022,” and is a staff writer for Apple TV+’s Emmy-nominated show The Problem with John Stewart.

Your dose of fabulosi-TEA Subscribe to our newsletter for your front-row seat to all things entertainment with a sprinkle of everything else queer. Daily * Weekly *

When he’s not doing comedy, he’s busy writing X-Men comics for Marvel and posting an occasional thirst trap, leaving us to believe that you truly can have brains, beauty, and plenty of booty.

We spoke with the talented creative about why he should win the coveted Queerties Award, X-Men throuple goals, and the pop culture moment that gave him his queer awakening.

Don't forget to share:

Embed Code