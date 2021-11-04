pivot

Jim Bob Duggar hopes voters will forget his family’s child porn scandal and elect him to State Senate

By

Another day, another reality star running for office. This time it’s Jim Bob Duggar, whose family was the subject of TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” before their empire imploded when their eldest son, Josh, first admitted to molesting his younger sisters in their sleep before later being arrested on federal charges related to the possession of child pornography, which he’s currently fighting in court.

Prior to becoming a TLC star, Jim Bob served in the Arkansas House of Representatives from 1999 to 2002, during which he opposed non-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people, voted against recognizing civil unions between same-sex couples, and supported legislation to define marriage as being between “one man and one woman.” In 2002, he ran an unsuccessful campaign for United States Senate, and in 2006 he ran an unsuccessful campaign for Arkansas State Senate.

Now that his reality TV career is officially dead thanks to Josh, Jim Bob is hoping to put his family’s scandal behind him and revamp his political career with yet another try for Arkansas State Senate, representing District 7. He made the big announcement on on the Duggar family’s official Facebook page, saying he’s “excited” to run for office and promising to fight for people’s “personal rights and beliefs.”

“Now more than ever, we need a bold voice that is pro-family, pro-business, pro-gun and pro-life,” Jim Bob added. “It’s time for conservatives to demand courageous leadership that puts Arkansas families, jobs, and our constitutional liberties first.”

The announcement was not well received on Facebook, with commenters writing things like “Who thought this would be a good idea?” and “Just because you gave birth to an entire voting district doesn’t mean you can win.”

Then there are the tweets…

