Jim Bob Duggar hopes voters will forget his family’s child porn scandal and elect him to State Senate

Another day, another reality star running for office. This time it’s Jim Bob Duggar, whose family was the subject of TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” before their empire imploded when their eldest son, Josh, first admitted to molesting his younger sisters in their sleep before later being arrested on federal charges related to the possession of child pornography, which he’s currently fighting in court.

Prior to becoming a TLC star, Jim Bob served in the Arkansas House of Representatives from 1999 to 2002, during which he opposed non-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people, voted against recognizing civil unions between same-sex couples, and supported legislation to define marriage as being between “one man and one woman.” In 2002, he ran an unsuccessful campaign for United States Senate, and in 2006 he ran an unsuccessful campaign for Arkansas State Senate.

Now that his reality TV career is officially dead thanks to Josh, Jim Bob is hoping to put his family’s scandal behind him and revamp his political career with yet another try for Arkansas State Senate, representing District 7. He made the big announcement on on the Duggar family’s official Facebook page, saying he’s “excited” to run for office and promising to fight for people’s “personal rights and beliefs.”

“Now more than ever, we need a bold voice that is pro-family, pro-business, pro-gun and pro-life,” Jim Bob added. “It’s time for conservatives to demand courageous leadership that puts Arkansas families, jobs, and our constitutional liberties first.”

The announcement was not well received on Facebook, with commenters writing things like “Who thought this would be a good idea?” and “Just because you gave birth to an entire voting district doesn’t mean you can win.”

Then there are the tweets…

Because of Jim Bob Duggar actions and inactions, Josh Duggar victimized an unknown amount of children. This man should be drummed out of society, not running for fucking public office. — Danforth (@cpdanforth) October 29, 2021

Jim Bob Duggar running for his state senate while his son is on trial for NUMEROUS child exploitation charges is a type of audacity I have never seen before. — vanessa (@assenavmarie) October 29, 2021

Oh no. Not Jim Bob Duggar running for Arkansas state Senate, preaching family values when his son is a pedophile. No no no. — jess. (@jjpopsicle) November 1, 2021

If you live in Arkansas and vote for Jim Bob Duggar, please reconsider your life choices ?? — Christine J (@ChristineJacq) October 30, 2021

I used to think my upbringing was fringe. Yet here we are in a world where Jim Bob Duggar is running for senate, Voddie Baucham’s book is a bestseller on Amazon, and Doug Wilson still has followers and no accountability. So we still tell our stories because they matter. — Cait West (@caitwestwrites) November 3, 2021

The Duggars, the Kardashians of Christ—Only With Child Molestation!https://t.co/tdxonGtFHq — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 30, 2021

Jim Bob Duggar has announced his candidacy for Arkansas Senate. He is running on a “pro family” campaign. How pro family was it when you tried to cover up that your son Josh Duggar molested his sister? — Dustin Ginsberg (@DustinGinsberg) October 29, 2021

Arkansas peeps! Jim Bob Duggar’s run for state senate is currently UNOPPOSED. He needs an opponent! We cannot let this pedophile-enabler into state government. — Caroline (@LadyofShalott06) November 1, 2021

I KNOW I did not just read an article that the devil himself, Jim Bob Duggar, is running for a seat in the state senate. I want out of this simulation. — nitties (@notrllynits) November 1, 2021

And now dad Jim Bob Duggar is running for senate because he is shameless. I’ve never seen a family that needed to go away more. — Gin (@Zazochi) October 30, 2021

