Jim Jordan’s “real America” tweet completely blows up in his face

Jim Jordan, the GOP Congressman known for his Trump loyalism and opposition to LGBTQ rights, is under the impression that he speaks for “real America.”

Real Americans, however, disagree.

The Ohio lawmaker initially told the House select committee investigating Jan. 6 he had “nothing to hide” and would gladly testify. He’s since ignored subpoenas, missed deadlines, and publicly attacked the investigation’s integrity.

Why would his testimony be relevant? Well, there was that 2020 White House meeting where he reportedly plotted with Donald Trump on how best to challenge the results of the election, and the text he forwarded on Jan. 5 to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows outlining a scheme to get then-Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the results of the presidential election.

It’s understandable why Jordan would want to pull focus away from the committee’s recent public hearings, but his tactics need some work.

On Thursday, Jordan tweeted that “real Americans” aren’t concerned with the Jan. 6 committee. Gas prices, he implied, are much more important.

Real America doesn’t care about the January 6th Committee. Gas is over $5 per gallon! — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) June 16, 2022

Are Americans experiencing sticker shock at the pumps? Definitely. Is it a global issue not unique to America and the policies of President Biden? Also definitely. Can most people allow for two thoughts to coexist simultaneously in their heads? Actually we’re not sure, but leaning towards yes.

Regardless, “real America” saw right through Jordan’s attempted redirect, and it had plenty to say about it:

I’m Real America. I don’t like paying $5.00 a gallon, but I’m not a schmuck, inflation is worldwide. Because of the Republican insurrection our democracy is in danger. The price of gas won’t matter if we become an authoritarian state. Do you believe in the rule of law? https://t.co/seNXPAeiNu — TxGal? (@MeShockedAgain) June 16, 2022

Real America can care about both at the same time, and why do you guys guys vote against America all the time ? pic.twitter.com/gX0ekdgmJ4 — dawn spriggs?? (@dawn41764) June 16, 2022

Is real America the place where a guy who knew about a serial sexual assaulter but turned a blind eye, thus allowing hundreds of assaults to take place, can be elected to Congress owing to gerrymandering and then not have any bills passed into law for 12 years? Sadly, it is. https://t.co/4WLyktmPi2 — *you're (@RKJ65) June 17, 2022

I am Real America and I care! pic.twitter.com/WFjETVaYxs — ???Dannie D??? (@DannieD01) June 16, 2022

Real America is so glad you are not able to disrupt these hearings with your screaming. pic.twitter.com/UJxhw23YNi — jeni prescott (@JeniTwoNickels) June 17, 2022

Real America is sick to death of Republicans' dereliction of duty in standing with a traitor over democracy to avenge a legitimate loss in 2020. — Shelby Kent-Stewart ™ (@ShelbyKStewart) June 17, 2022

Real America knows Biden isn’t to blame for gas prices, but Trump is to blame for the insurrection. pic.twitter.com/oqJIhpKOXb — KD ?????? (@kdnerak33) June 16, 2022

Real America wants to see Jim Jordan held accountable for his complicity in the January 6th insurrection. — Avenger Resister (@AvengerResister) June 16, 2022

When Republicans say “real America” they mean straight white rich men. — Andrew Wortman ???????? (@AmoneyResists) June 17, 2022