Jim Jordan’s “real America” tweet completely blows up in his face

Jim Jordan, the GOP Congressman known for his Trump loyalism and opposition to LGBTQ rights, is under the impression that he speaks for “real America.”

Real Americans, however, disagree.

The Ohio lawmaker initially told the House select committee investigating Jan. 6 he had “nothing to hide” and would gladly testify. He’s since ignored subpoenas, missed deadlines, and publicly attacked the investigation’s integrity.

Why would his testimony be relevant? Well, there was that 2020 White House meeting where he reportedly plotted with Donald Trump on how best to challenge the results of the election, and the text he forwarded on Jan. 5 to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows outlining a scheme to get then-Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the results of the presidential election.

It’s understandable why Jordan would want to pull focus away from the committee’s recent public hearings, but his tactics need some work.

On Thursday, Jordan tweeted that “real Americans” aren’t concerned with the Jan. 6 committee. Gas prices, he implied, are much more important.

Are Americans experiencing sticker shock at the pumps? Definitely. Is it a global issue not unique to America and the policies of President Biden? Also definitely. Can most people allow for two thoughts to coexist simultaneously in their heads? Actually we’re not sure, but leaning towards yes.

Regardless, “real America” saw right through Jordan’s attempted redirect, and it had plenty to say about it: