Now JK Rowling is pissed about black, brown and trans stripes on the Progress Pride flag

Author JK Rowling is probably now as well-known for her gender-critical views as she is for creating Harry Potter. But still, one of her retweets over the weekend has shocked many.
Rowling retweeted a tweet by a Twitter user by the name of Rudy (@theneonrequiem).
It featured an image of one of the more recent reworkings of the Pride flag. It features brown and black stripes on the original rainbow flag, as well as the colors of the trans flag. The brown, black and trans flag colors are faded and partly erased. A slogan across the image says: “Get your sh*t off our flag”.
In an accompanying caption, Rudy, a person of color, says, “‘Queer’ was never joyous. It wasn’t joyous when my fellow gay men were being beaten to death by homophobes screaming the word at them. And it isn’t joyous now when it’s used by men who beat women up and the corporations who support them.”
On his Twitter bio, Rudy says he is an “ambassador” for the right-ring Gays Against Groomers organization. On its own bio, the group describes itself as, “A 501(c)4 organization of gays against the sexualization, indoctrination and medicalization of children under the guise of “LGBTQIA+”
GAG campaigns against “Drag and pride events involving children”, and gender-affirming care for trans youth, among other things.
JK Rowling posted several other tweets and retweets over the weekend concerning a ‘Let Women Speak’ rally in Auckland, New Zealand.
The event featured British anti-trans campaigner Posie Parker (real name Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull). However, Parker was forced to abandon her speech after someone from a counter-protest threw tomato juice over her. Videos from the event also appear to show some incidents of violence between the rival groups.
Rowling described the scenes as “repellent” and called the counter-protestors a “mob”.
JK Rowling and trans rights
Rowling has been making her views on gender and trans rights known for several years. In 2020, she said trans activism was “erasing the concept of sex” She wrote a lengthy essay to explain her “deep concerns about the effect the trans rights movement”. She also promoted an online store that sells merchandise bearing anti-trans phrases.
More recently, she has criticized legislation in Scotland that makes it easier for trans people to self-identify their gender.
Despite this, many still expressed surprise at Rowling’s latest retweet.
The history of the Pride flag
San Francisco-based artist Gilbert Baker created the original Pride flag in 1978. It featured a rainbow to represent everyone on the LGBTQ+ spectrum. Flags for other minority groups have appeared since, as well as adaptations of the original rainbow flag.
Creators of adaptations have tended to stress their new flags are an addition to the original, not a replacement.
In 2021, New York’s Stonewall Inn held an exhibition of the various different Pride flags. Charley Beal, president of the Gilbert Baker Foundation, told Queerty’s sister site, GayCities at the time, there was space for all the flags.
“As president of the Gilbert Baker Foundation, I am often asked ‘Which pride flag should I fly?’. My response is ‘Fly the flag that speaks to your soul. There is room in the sky for all of them.’
“At the Gilbert Baker Foundation, we are proud that all of these new LGBTQ community pride flags were born of the Rainbow Flag. It is the mother of them all.”
22 Comments
Mister P
I think “Rudy” might be one of the right wing trolls who comments here.
mastik8
“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth. “The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women—i.e., to male violence—‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences—is a nonsense.”
“I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so.”
Let the ad hominem begin…
mikenyc352
No one argues that women are shaped by their experiences as women but it is quite reductionist to say most of the experiences were attached to certain parts of their body. Female experience is a social one not a biological one.
correctio
ok but let’s be honest, the new pride flag is ugly and unnecessary. did the colors of the rainbow on the original flag correspond to the colors of people’s skin? NO! The rainbow was already supposed to represent all queer people
thisisnotreal
ugh thank you. a rainbow in itself is supposed to represent all the colors of the rainbow, yes it doesnt LITERALLY reflect every single color in existence or it would blank out the sky when it appeared, but the old pride flag was fine and it was always my understanding that it represented and included every race, size, gender, identity etc under the queer umbrella. guess some people just wanted a more DIRECT form of representation.
elelsf
Per Gilbert Baker, the designer of The Rainbow Flag, the colors represent: hot pink for sex, red for life, orange for healing, yellow for sunlight, green for nature, turquoise for magic, blue for harmony and violet for spirit.
correctio
@elelsf this I like
RoyM
I’d bet you see really freaking ugly every time you look in the mirror.
correctio
@RoyM you have to let us know who you’re talking to, honey
inbama
She retweeted a post by a gay man who doesn’t like being called “queer.” Big deal. There are legions of us who despise the term.
Why does everyone but gay men get to chose what they’re called?
Surrendering your right to think for yourself shouldn’t be required to be part of the “LGBTQIA+” community. Somebody is confusing community with CULT.
correctio
agreed!! I have begrudgingly come around to using queer of other gay men, but I kinda hate it. When I was growing up in [conservative backwater], homophobes would call me “queer” or “f*cking queer” more than they would call me “gay.” I like gay, I call myself gay, it’s the word I want to use.
thisisnotreal
im indifferent to being called queer or referring to myself as one personally, but im also indifferent to referring to myself as a [email protected] around certain people. to me its less about the words themselves, and more about the context in which they are used, and the emotional charge behind them when they are said to me/about me.
Jeremiah
Exactly! There is no supreme authority that chooses what you must call yourself. Also, it’s a bit of a misnomer to call LGBTQetc. a community. Rather it’s more a coalition of different communities with similar challenges banding together.
bachy
@inbama: I’ve been noticing cult-like aspects of the gay movement since the 1980s. I find that a lot of what is called gay ideology has gone awry. It’s why I frequently don’t feel the movement represents my political, social or ideological views.
bobmister250
Many of us AGREE with JK Rowling that the gay rights movement has been co-opted by the transgender movement. I’m not transgender and have nothing with a transgender person. I’m not sure why they glommed the T onto gay, lesbian and bisexual. We have basically nothing in common. Also, I’m not “queer”. I’m gay.
frenchtiti
absolutely! Iam gay not queer at all!
RoyM
And many of you are Log Cabin Republicans. Who cares. Bigots like you are gonna be bigots. I’m hoping you are not actually gay, but I guess every tribe has its share of idiots.
correctio
@RoyM I’m a gay Marxist thank you very much
Thad
I stand with trans people. They have every right to exist, to live happily without threat or bullying, to work, play, and pee.
It may not be my own struggle, but I’ve got their backs.
ggontarek
How about not give her attention?
correctio
@ggontarek the media (looking at you, qu e rty) should indeed just stop talking about JK Rowling. The only time I hear about her, it’s from people who are outraged about what she tweeted or retweeted. Talk about doing your enemies’ work for them…
decampbell
The Pride flag, as it is, is inclusive and doesn’t need brown, black, pink, blue, or other color stripes added. The Pride flag does not specify race, gender, color, disability, HIV/AIDS status, etc. Many people, myself included, do not like and will not fly (in any form) this bastardized version of the Pride flag.
I support Rowling’s views on sex, gender, and women’s rights.