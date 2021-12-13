chirp chirp

JK Rowling steps in it again and is promptly told to STFU

By

You’d think by now J.K. Rowling might prefer to keep her unpopular, transphobic opinions to herself, but hey, a writer writes.

The Harry Potter author took to Twitter to comment on a new policy from Scottish police to allow rape suspects to self-identify their gender.

The move comes ahead of a proposed new law that would simplify the process for all citizens to self-identify their gender. The government seeks to remove medical checks for those seeking a gender recognition certificate and shorten the amount of time people are required to live as their new gender before receiving legal recognition.

In response to an article from The Times of London about the change, Rowling posted: “War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength. The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman.”

Her comments did earn her a few new fans:

But most of the reaction looked like this: