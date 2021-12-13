JK Rowling steps in it again and is promptly told to STFU

You’d think by now J.K. Rowling might prefer to keep her unpopular, transphobic opinions to herself, but hey, a writer writes.

The Harry Potter author took to Twitter to comment on a new policy from Scottish police to allow rape suspects to self-identify their gender.

The move comes ahead of a proposed new law that would simplify the process for all citizens to self-identify their gender. The government seeks to remove medical checks for those seeking a gender recognition certificate and shorten the amount of time people are required to live as their new gender before receiving legal recognition.

In response to an article from The Times of London about the change, Rowling posted: “War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength. The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman.”

War is Peace.

Freedom is Slavery.

Ignorance is Strength.

The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman.https://t.co/SyxFnnboM1 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 12, 2021

Her comments did earn her a few new fans:

Thanks to her latest tweet attacking trans women, JK Rowling's newest fans include: – Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis

– Hitler fanatic Ian Miles Cheong

– Richard Spender apologist Lauren Chen These people are also rabidly anti-feminism – as is TERF ideology. pic.twitter.com/NYKLoZq3BG — Strewth ????? (@StrewthQueen) December 13, 2021

But most of the reaction looked like this:

I know it shouldn’t by now, but it never ceases to disappoint me to see what you’ve become. You’ll argue you’re just speaking common sense or defending women, but what you’re actually doing is using those ideas as excuses to hate on and attack a marginalized community. It’s sad. — Mx. Amanda Jetté Knox (@MavenOfMayhem) December 13, 2021

My reaction to whenever JK Rowling tweet some dumb shit pic.twitter.com/fN29xrCwzu — ⒶmžinⒶ (@Makno20) December 13, 2021

You literally have a castle and you spend your time doing this — Rob (@robrousseau) December 13, 2021

jk rowling is so good at digging holes for herself that you would think she was written by louis sachar — cass city (@HeavenlyGrandpa) December 13, 2021

JK Rowling doing JK Rowling things. again. smfh — Matt(NCS CHMPS)(NXS CHMPS)(11-15)(4-8) (@dmpKL5) December 13, 2021