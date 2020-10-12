Joe Biden and Kamala Harris tweet support for National Coming Out Day

Democratic nominees Joe Biden and Kamala Harris both tweeted supportive messages for Coming Out Day yesterday (October 11).
Biden, who is currently ahead of President Donald Trump in opinion polls, said: “I want every member of the LGBTQ+ community to know you are loved and accepted just as you are — whether you’ve come out or not. I’ll fight every day in the White House to create a country where you can live open, proud, and free — without fear.”
I want every member of the LGBTQ+ community to know you are loved and accepted just as you are — whether you’ve come out or not. I’ll fight every day in the White House to create a country where you can live open, proud, and free — without fear. #NationalComingOutDay
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 11, 2020
Kamala Harris, Biden’s choice for Vice President, tweeted, “On #NationalComingOutDay, we celebrate members of the LGBTQ+ community and remember that, even today, it’s not always safe or easy to be publicly out. Out or not, you are loved.”
On #NationalComingOutDay, we celebrate members of the LGBTQ+ community and remember that, even today, it’s not always safe or easy to be publicly out. Out or not, you are loved.
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 11, 2020
President Trump did not mention National Coming Out Day, instead preferring to tweet an inaccurate message about COVID-19 that was subsequently hidden by Twitter.
“A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday,” tweeted Trump. “That means I can’t get it (immune), and can’t give it. Very nice to know!!!”
It is not known exactly how much immunity someone who has had COVID-19 may have, or for how long. Twitter hid the message for being misleading and violating the platform’s standards.
Related: Actor Francois Arnaud comes out as bisexual with powerful message
The only high-profile member of the Trump family to tweet about National Coming Out Day was the President’s niece, Mary L. Trump. Mary is gay and made headlines for her recent, scathing book about her family and uncle: Too Much and Never Enough.
She tweeted: “To those of you who are not yet ready, that’s OK – know that you are loved, you are accepted, and we are here for you. Someday we will ALL be able to celebrate #NationalComingOutDay together, in solidarity and with pride.”
To those of you who are not yet ready, that’s OK–know that you are loved, you are accepted, and we are here for you. Someday we will ALL be able to celebrate #NationalComingOutDay together, in solidarity and with pride.
🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️
— Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) October 11, 2020
Other politicians to mark Coming Out Day included Pete Buttigieg, who said: “Coming out means being vulnerable, and placing your trust in another person. I know the courage it takes, and I’m humbled by that trust anytime someone shares with me—sometimes as soon as we meet—that they are in the process of coming out as LGBTQ+.
“While every struggle is different, every struggle is connected. So whether you’ve been out for decades, today is your day, or you’re still not ready—know that there is a big, diverse community where you belong. #NationalComingOutDay”
While every struggle is different, every struggle is connected. So whether you’ve been out for decades, today is your day, or you’re still not ready—know that there is a big, diverse community where you belong. #NationalComingOutDay
— Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) October 11, 2020
Related: North Dakota councilwoman comes out in epic smackdown of a homophobe
The NFL also marked Coming Out Day with a video featuring gay and bisexual former players: Ryan O’Callahan, Jeff Rohrer, RK Russell and Wade Davis. The athletes, who came out after retiring, say, “To all current players who are thinking of coming out, when you are ready, so are we.” The video also featured current, straight players, pledging similar support for any teammates who wish to publicly come out.
Check out some more National Coming Out Day messages from Matt Bomer, Ellen DeGeneres, Wanda Sykes and other celebrities, below.
Today is #NationalComingOutDay AND my birthday! You can help me celebrate by by donating to The @TrevorProject, the world’s largest suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ young people. pic.twitter.com/zTVG7dYkAI
— Matt Bomer (@MattBomer) October 11, 2020
Happy #NationalComingOutDay! Here’s to celebrating coming out while we’re all staying in. pic.twitter.com/UfrSlRRbcL
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 11, 2020
Happy #NationalComingOutDay. Here’s me just moments after making the announcement. pic.twitter.com/KVXjh0nltZ
— Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) October 11, 2020
Happy National Coming Out Day!
I always enjoy making my wife blush, but some of the most important queer icons to me are the trail-blazers of yesterday:
✳️ Oscar Wilde
✳️ Bessie Smith
✳️ Virginia Woolf
✳️ Gertrude & Alice
✳️ James Baldwin
✳️ Eleanor Roosevelt
✳️ Audre Lorde https://t.co/Bmpo70VAuv
— Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) October 11, 2020
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Happy National Coming Out Day! I am lucky to not make much of my own gayness now, since the tunic has dried around the [faggy] bulb or whatever. But I learn something new any time I show up on camera with a limp wrist and then a bunch of curdled men go tachycardique! Hot!!!
— Bowen Yang (@bowenyang) October 11, 2020
Hi LGBTQ+ fam!!! Thank you for always having my back, I’ve always got yours. 🙆🏼♂️❤️ #NationalComingOutDay
— Adam Rippon (@AdamRippon) October 11, 2020
View this post on Instagram
#NationalComingOutDay …. Today I stand with you no matter what your decision is. We are all born with the right to be ourselves and protect our humanity. We have feelings that deserve respect and we need to know we belong like everyone else. I’m here to tell you that not only do you belong but you are loved and supported! I see you and I applaud you for just being YOU! #BeFree “It took many years of vomiting up all the filth I’d been taught about myself, and half-believed, before I was able to walk on the earth as though I had a right to be here.” – James Baldwin. “I have the right! You have the right! We all have the right!” – Billy Porter – – – – #LGBTQ #LGBTQ+ #BillyPorter #Pose #ComingOutDay #Love #LoveIsLove #LoveYourself #SelfCare #Support