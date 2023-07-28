JoJo Siwa has no regrets over calling out homophobe Candace Cameron Bure: “Homegirl, just go make your movie”

Not everything needs to be gay, essentially, but when you’re doing it out of spite to say, “Too much is about LGBTQ right now, you guys suck—I want to make a movie about traditional marriage and you’re not traditional.” That got to me a little bit…



After that, it gave me a little sense of like, “Okay, you and her are never gonna agree. You and her never gonna be friends. You and her are never gonna get along. I’m never gonna be able to change her, she’s not going to be able to change me.” We can both just live life, we can both just have fun.



But I wish she was able to be a little more open, a little more accepting. I’m okay with calling her out in the way that I did. For a while I regretted it, but after I found out that article about her not wanting anything to do with LGBTQIA—that’s my people, you know what I mean? I gotta stand up for my people. That’s messed up…



Why is LGBTQIA not allowed to be good, loving, Christian—you know what I mean? You can be gay and you can look up to the lord. Why not? And so that’s where it’s like, “Homegirl!” Just… go make your movie.”

JoJo Siwa speaking to Nick Viall on The Viall Files podcast about why she doesn’t regret calling Bure the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met after the Fuller House actor’s anti LGBTQ+ comments about “traditional marriage.”