Karamo Brown explains why ‘Queer Eye’ fans really need to write to Netflix

Karamo Brown (Photo: Shutterstock)

Karamo Brown is celebrating after confirming his talk show, Karamo, has been commissioned for a second season. However, some fans are wondering if that will impact his Queer Eye duties.

In an interview with Variety, Karamo said he loved doing Queer Eye and saw no reason why he couldn’t do both shows. However, he warned people not to assume Queer Eye’s future.

Since its debut in 2018, the show (a reboot of Queer Eye For The Straight Guy), has enjoyed six seasons.

“Please let there be 40 more seasons of Queer Eye,” Karamo said.

“First of all, I love working with those four yahoos, but secondly, I grew up poor. Just because you got a new job, you don’t leave the old one.”

However, he indicated Queer Eye’s future could be in doubt. He wants fans to make it known they want to see the show returning.

“We’re praying and we’re hoping that fans will write in because I don’t think any reality show on Netflix has ran past eight seasons, so we’re going to be the longest. We want to keep going.”

Karamo success

Karamo made its debut for NBC Universal in September 2022. It filled the slot previously occupied by Maury. It’s syndicated to 85% of the US, after being picked up by Nexstar, Weigel, Tegna, Sunbeam, Hearst, Sinclair, Capitol, Block, CW Plus, Mission Broadcasting and others.

News of the second season was confirmed yesterday by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios & E! News executive vice president Tracie Wilson.

Variety asked Karamo if there was anything he would have done differently in the first season.

“There were things that organically weren’t me, but we were trying to mix it up. For instance, I was dancing in the first couple of episodes. I mean, literally doing TikTok dances on stage, and I’m so thankful we’re not anymore. I’m a 42-year-old man. I’m very glad I’m not doing those things.”

He said the show quickly evolved to concentrate on helping people tackle disputes and heal from past problems.

Here he is on a recent show helping a couple of boyfriends acknowledge their relationship issues.