Kari Lake defeated yet again, tells America to “buckle up” to watch her fail further

Failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake faced further defeat yesterday. A second Arizona court tossed out her claims that victory in the midterms last November was stolen from her.

Lake lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs by around 17,000 votes. The former journalist-turned-MAGA mouthpiece blames her loss on faulty voting machines. She says they were likely intentionally tampered with.

Yesterday, a state appeals court ruled that Lake failed to provide evidence to back up her claims. In fact, one of the experts she called upon actually testified to the opposite.

“Lake’s arguments highlight Election Day difficulties, but her request for relief fails because the evidence presented to the superior court ultimately supports the court’s conclusion that voters were able to cast their ballots, that votes were counted correctly, and that no other basis justifies setting aside the election results,” the court said in its opinion.

Lake claimed that some voting forms could not be read by tabulators at polling stations, and suggested misconduct. However, her expert conceded that any voting form that failed to be read by a tabulator could be handed over to be physically registered.

“Lake’s cybersecurity expert confirmed that any misconfigured ballots (or ballots that on-site tabulators could not read for other reasons) could be submitted physically … and ultimately counted,” the court said.

Related: Liz Cheney brutally trolls Kari Lake following her election defeat

Lake took the failure in her stride. She promised to take her evidence-free fight all the way to the Arizona Supreme Court.

“I told you we would take this case all the way to the Arizona Supreme Court, and that’s exactly what we are going to do. Buckle up, America!” she tweeted.

Lake’s lawyers face bar complaints

In a separate development yesterday, a legal group is planning to file bar complaints against four lawyers who have acted on Lake’s behalf in the past.

The 65 Project describes itself as “a bipartisan effort to protect our democracy from abuse of the legal system.” It takes action against attorneys who advance spurious election fraud claims in court. It has already filed several complaints against lawyers acting on behalf of Donald Trump.

Lake filed a lawsuit last April to challenge the use of electronic voting machines, claiming they are untrustworthy. The 65 Project is planning action on the attorneys she used for that lawsuit.

Lake’s promise to take her case to the Arizona Supreme Court faced mockery online. Some believe she’s just trying to tap her followers for more donations.

After losing her appeal, Kari Lake shakes down the rubes for more cash. pic.twitter.com/LryCyaH3xm — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) February 17, 2023

Buckle up buttercup, you’re in for a rude awakening. The court is going to tell you that you lost. Of course you know that. Gaslighting is profitable for you. — Gregory Lawrence (@Alchemy262) February 17, 2023

And there’s the gift! She doesn’t care about the election that she LOST. She wants to take the suckers for every dime. Don’t fall for it. — Cathalena Burch (@Starburch) February 17, 2023

The only thing Kari Lake is winning is the title of biggest loser. https://t.co/fSOwqpwqYf — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) February 17, 2023

Thank you for keeping your promise to lose all the way to the Supreme Court, very impressive — Greg Jonsson 🇺🇸 (@Jonssonville) February 17, 2023

The results will be the same. Deep breath you lost. — The_JL_Podcast (@The_JL_Podcast) February 17, 2023

Related: Meghan McCain fears for her life after GOP troll Kari Lake makes fun of her crappy book sales