Ken’s Christmas jingle, Cher’s latest holiday remix, Troye Sivan revisits a masterpiece: Your weekly bop roundup

Well, we’ve somehow made it through 2023, and as the end of the year is wrapping up, we’re finding ourselves also wrapping last-minute holiday gifts while trying to stay as festive as possible. Thankfully, this week brings sprinkles of holiday cheer for all of us queers.

Grab your ugliest Christmas sweater and pour yourself some eggnog while you’re at it and let’s sleigh into the holidays with our final “bop after bop” of the year….

“I’m Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie)” by Ryan Gosling & Mark Ronson

Not only is he Kenough, but he’s festive too! Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson have taken a trip back to Barbie Land and sprinkled a little holiday cheer onto “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie. In the video, we find our Ken (Gosling) looking dashing in a dark green suit in a studio decked out with festive lights, while Ronson directs the show with a large candy cane in hand. This accompanies a four-track project from the duo titled Ken the EP, which features various remixes of this now iconic song.

“To Be Human” by MORGXN

MORGXN’s new single, “To Be Human,” is a soulful preview of his upcoming album, BEACON, set for release on February 2. Born during a pandemic Zoom session with Mikky Ekko, the song explores themes of strength and vulnerability, with powerhouse vocals and lyrics that will get you right in those winter feels.

“One of Your Girls (Dillon Francis Remix)” by Troye Sivan

Troye has gifted us a few remixes of the track that took Gay Twitter™ by storm this year, and we are more than happy to revisit this moment in queer music history. The Dillon Francis remix of “One Of Your Girls” is EDM euphoria, and is perfect for any upcoming New Year’s Eve parties.

“DJ Play A Christmas Song (Robin Schulz Remix)” by Cher

Everyone wants to party with Cher, and with the drop of her certified holiday classic “DJ Play A Christmas Song” this year, ‘tis the season to jingle all the way to the dancefloor. Of course, revisiting this track with a fresh remix is always welcome, and Robin Schulz never disappoints with amping up an already fierce dance track to the next level. If you need a song to get you in the spirit and keep you moving this season, make it this one.

“Snow All Over My Body” by The Villbergs

The Villbergs and OUTtv have teamed up to present their campy Christmas track “Snow All Over My Body.” Mr. and Mrs. Villberg, aka John Ronny Villberg and Simon Andreas Villberg, are a Swedish drag power couple known for their highly conceptualized looks, performance art, and television prowess. This season, they’re promising the silliest Christmas of all time with their new track.