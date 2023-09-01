Kylie breaks the “Tension”, an ABBA legend returns, Souvenir finds a “Soft Place To Land”

It’s a new month and that means new bops coming your way from your favorite queer and allied artists. With it being Labor Day weekend, we’ve got some extra time to kick back and enjoy some new bangers, but let’s be real, it just gives us more time to keep the new Kylie track on repeat.

As excited as we are for Miss Minogue, we’ve got tons of equally exciting new music coming our way in September, and this week’s bop after bop offers a glimpse at what’s to come…

“Tension” by Kylie Minogue

The tension among fans is building leading up to Kylie Minogue’s sixteenth studio album, and the project’s title track has broken it by unleashing another perfectly crafted yet experimental pop song. There is a reason Minogue’s decades-spanning career has garnered a loyal gay following: her consistency in delivering high-quality bops that are pop to the highest degree. With “Tension”, the pop icon teases the listener, opening with ’90s house-style keyboards and a propulsive dance beat before diving into an electro-pop climax in the chorus that is dancefloor euphoria, paired with Kylie’s vocals evoking a distorted, slightly robotic, and sensual demands. It’s sexy, infectious, and she’s at the very top of her game and I honestly don’t know if we’ll be able to handle her album release on September 22.

“Where Do We Go From Here?” by Agnetha Fältskog

Former ABBA member Agnetha Fältskog’s latest single, “Where Do We Go From Here?” is a delightful, upbeat track that is part of her upcoming album A+. Fältskog’s iconic vocals are accompanied by a breezy bassline and ethereal synth elements, and lyrically, Fältskog explores her perennial emotional crossroads, resonating with fans that have followed her through her solo endeavors and her ABBA years. It’s a must listen for longtime fans, and a refreshing track for new listeners to discover this musical legend.

“Molotov” by Johnny Manuel

Johnny Manuel is ready to ignite with his latest single, “Molotov,” a fierce anthem centered around rebirth and self-discovery. The track is a cut from his upcoming EP, Blue, set to release on October 13th, and shows a new musical side to this prolific queer artist. It’s slightly aggressive, with dynamic vocal elements, broody dark-wave production, and live instruments throughout. Directed by the talented Atypical Beings, the track’s music video’s sleek black-and-white aesthetic and provocative visual effects amplify the song to the next level. “Molotov” is a fiery glimpse into an EP that promises to bring the heat.

“Jersey” by Baby Tate

“I’m in the middle of New Jersey / crying in the club” girl… been there. Baby Tate returns delivering yet another banger with “Jersey”. The rapper is known for delivering sickening tracks with clever bars that go viral on TikTok within an instant, but this time, Tate is taking a slightly different, more melancholic approach, offering a taste of a euphoric, club track that shows off her pop-ready vocals while still managing to incorporate the infectious rap she is known for. Baby Tate is a versatile artist, and if you haven’t been paying attention, now is the time.

“Soft Place To Land” by Souvenir

“Soft Place To Land” by Souvenir is a treasure chest of a pop song that’s waiting to be discovered. With captivating synth-pop elements, dreamy layered vocals, and a slick bassline, it’s the perfect post-summer bop. The song celebrates queerness with lyrical offerings of comfort in a relationship paired with flirty, playful innuendos. Michael Fenuccio, the artist behind Souvenir, has created an enticing track that’s difficult to resist and we can’t wait to hear what’s next.