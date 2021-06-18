Lara Trump leans into microaggressions while attacking Kamala Harris for “cackling”

Lara Trump appeared on Fox & Friends yesterday to do what she does best: spew all sorts of racist and misogynistic microaggressions while railing against Kamala Harris.

When asked about Harris’ recent trip to Guatemala, Trump said all the Vice President knows how to do is “cackle” and that she only has her job because of “identity politics.”

“She needs to do something about our southern border,” Trump criticized. “She needs to answer questions. She can’t just laugh them off and cackle about it like she’s been doing.”

Oh, but she didn’t stop there.

Trump continued, “But don’t forget, she dropped out of the race, guys, for the Democrat [sic] primaries before her home state of California even voted. She probably thought, ‘I’m in over my head here.'”

“Now she is vice president of the United States, and I think we’re seeing the consequences of possibly choosing a person based on identity politics, based on their gender and not qualifications. This is what you get.”

For the record, Harris is more than qualified for her job.

A graduate of Howard University and the University of California, Hastings College of the Law, she’s been a prosecutor, a district attorney, an attorney general, and a U.S. senator. And, oh yeah, she helped Joe Biden win 80 million votes, more than any candidate in presidential history.

Trump made similar claims about Harris while speaking to Jeanine Pirro last weekend.

During the segment, which kicked off with Pirro criticizing Harris’ “stupid giggle,” Trump accused the Vice President of not taking the issue of immigration seriously enough.

“She thinks she can just laugh off the crisis at the border,” she said, “and it’s embarrassing.”

Then she ripped into Joe Biden for picking her as his running mate in the first place, saying that “all they do is virtue signal on the left and this is the problem when that is your M.O.”

Trump added that Harris didn’t have the “preparedness” for the job.

“Let’s get a woman who is actually qualified and up to the job,” she griped.

Here’s how folx on Twitter are responding to her microaggressions…

Every day all Fox does is promote hate and division. — Mario Papalia (@mariofotos) June 16, 2021

The only thing these people do is be negative and talk about people like a dog 🐶. — Keith (@KeithTh7054) June 15, 2021

Keep this in mind about Lara Trump, she chose to be a Trump. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 13, 2021

Every single advertiser of Fox News entertainment who stands by Lara Trump ,we see you. — ??rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) June 13, 2021

Talk about being unqualified; that would be Lara Trump. — GammonJ (@GammonJoye) June 14, 2021

Reminder- Lara trump stole money from dog rescue charity. — Baligubadle (@Baligubadle1) June 13, 2021

Kamala Harris is VPOTUS was a lot of our pick for POTUS, Lara trumps claim to fame is being a trump😂 — gregggardner (@mauisrf7) June 15, 2021

why is Lara qualified to speak to any of us, especially on a national level? — Anaïs Wren (@WrenAnais) June 14, 2021

Stupid women are always jealous of highly intelligent women. — 🌞💕🌙🌺⭐Ra-Ra Van Dana⭐🌺🌙💕🌞 (@shyla_trinetra) June 14, 2021

Lara Trump is a Terrorist — ??rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) June 13, 2021

She is Eric Trump‘s wife for heaven’s sake. Who the fuck cares what she thinks about the VP? — SHARINSKI (@Royal_____Rebel) June 16, 2021

Lara Trump isn’t up to the job of being a human being. — discipulum Christi (@BananaS87442260) June 14, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.