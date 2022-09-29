Lara Trump posts video of son crying on “character building” outing and everyone’s thinking the same thing

A video that Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, posted to her Instagram, has gone viral.

Lara, 39, a TV producer, lives with her kids and husband in Florida. Hurrican Ian, now dowgraded to a tropical storm, is still battering the state.

Lara took her 5-year-old son, Luke, out before it started to rain heavily. However, whilst out, the storm began to beat down. The little boy, on a kid’s tricycle, cries and is clearly just wanting to get home as soon as possible.

Mom Lara tells him, “Oh my God, Luke. It’s so much rain. Go, you can do it, let’s go.”

Trump posted the video to her Instagram, saying, “Thought we had a clear window, turns out we did some character building instead 🙈🤣🌧🌀 stay safe everyone! 🙏🏽”

Taking your child out whilst it’s dry and getting caught in the rain is hardly a crime. However, doing so when you know there’s a hurricane coming, and then posting a video of your tearful child online, is what appears to have upset people.

The clip has been shared thousands of times.

Lara Trump and son during the storm, in what she calls a “character building” exercise. pic.twitter.com/gHaBChXBX2 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) September 28, 2022

Many have expressed horror at what they saw.

I don’t know what’s worse – that she did this to him, or that she filmed it and then posted it as some sort of brag. — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) September 28, 2022

Would you publicly post a video exploiting and humiliating your very young child for clicks? Because it sure looks like Lara Trump did. — Don Lewis (@DonLew87) September 28, 2022

I thought there could be nothing worse than having Eric Trump as your dad, but I was wrong. There’s having Lara Trump as your mom. — rodney grim (@rodneygrim) September 28, 2022

Lara Trump thinks taking her child for a walk in a hurricane is “character building”. Posting a video of him crying for millions to see is abusive. — KD 📚🌎🌊🇺🇸 (@kdnerak33) September 28, 2022

Lara Trump when her kid didn’t want to go out and play during the Hurricane. pic.twitter.com/xK1gxYM5yB — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) September 28, 2022

What Lara Trump is doing by making her child stay in the storm scared while filming him is abuse. Plain and simple. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 28, 2022

Here’s Lara Trump proudly teaching her son that hurricanes are just fake news invented by the liberal media to sell more batteries and bottled water. pic.twitter.com/J6fgeSh15x — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) September 28, 2022

Eric Trump talks about his own childhood experiences

Perhaps Lara’s approach to parenting isn’t all that surprising. Recently, her husband Eric Trump boasted of the “character building” his father subjected him to when younger.

Eric claimed in a YouTube interview that if he asked his dad for a big gift as a child, Donald Trump would expect him to work for it on one of his construction sites.

Eric says his dad’s response would be along the lines of: “Congratulations, you’re going out with construction guys to cut rebar … you’re going to hop on a backhoe, you’re going to dig holes, you’re going to grab a chainsaw, you’re going to clear down trees from a storm, you’re going to do electrical work and plumbing work … we were on job sites. We were 11 years old, paid minimum wage, learning a trade. That was expected.”

It sure looks like little Luke has plenty of “character building” to look forward towards. Here’s hoping he’s not expected to clear down trees after Hurricane Ian has exhausted itself.