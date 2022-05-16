Lara Trump opens her mouth and we’re all a little dumber now

For reasons that defy all Earthly logic, Lara Trump is paid to provide commentary on the news of the day.
The former tabloid TV producer and wife of Eric Trump parlayed her famous last name into a Fox News contributor gig, and every time she speaks the nation loses an IQ point or two.
Trump’s latest bit of expert analysis comes in the wake of the horrible church shooting in Southern California on Sunday that left at least one dead and five injured.
Never mind the fact that it wasn’t even the biggest mass shooting over the weekend, or that the racist attack that took ten lives in Buffalo, New York has direct ties to extreme-right ideology.
When asked to comment on the church shooting, Trump somehow made the whole thing about overzealous pro-choice activists.
“We’re in a really tough time in America right now,” Trump said. “You know, tempers are really hot, people right now with this Roe v. Wade situation we’ve seen a lot of demonstrations around the country. You just had this situation where a Molotov cocktail was thrown into a pro-life center, I believe in Wisconsin, and so, you know, your mind immediately goes to that.”
Watch:
7 Comments
Prax07
Every time a trump speaks the national IQ drops. Every media outlet needs to just stop reporting on this trash, cut them out completely, and let them spout their nonsense into a fox/oan/mypillowtv echo chamber.
Cam
Republicans and FOX News have been pushing that “Replacement Theory” which was the basis for the Buffalo massacre.
Of course she won’t condemn that, Republicans have been pushing it and she likely supports the shooter.
Mister P
That fear of being replaced is at the heart of Trumpism.
Creamsicle
Because White Supremacy teaches them that victimization is the order of the world. They cannot imagine a world where they lose their majority status without becoming victims in a system stacked against them.
Small-minded people, stuck in the rigid thinking of an outmoded power structure, based on oppression and exclusion are incapable of imagining anything besides what has already been done in the past.
Den
“Small-minded people, stuck in the rigid thinking of an outmoded power structure, based on oppression and exclusion are incapable of imagining anything besides what has already been done in the past.”
SO well put!
fredk3
that woman’s expression on the far left says it all: “wtf? what fresh hell is this nitwit?”
Winsocki
Replacement Theory is fine and dandy for White Colonialism…..getting rid of indigenous people from their homeland and replacing them with White Europeans.