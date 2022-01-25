Laura Ingraham fails spectacularly at impersonating Kate McKinnon impersonating her

Talk about a meta fail.

Laura Ingraham took a moment out of her Monday evening show to try her hand at improv comedy. To the surprise of, frankly, no one, it didn’t go well.

Ingraham attempted to mimic SNL funny woman Kate McKinnon, who had a show-stopping moment on last weekend’s edition of the comedy stalwart when she mimicked the homophobic Fox News host.

Ingraham tried to return in kind, performing an awkward monologue attempting to impersonate McKinnon impersonating her.

Ingraham does an impression of Kate McKinnon doing an impression of her pic.twitter.com/MRomgXVulU — Acyn (@Acyn) January 25, 2022

“Now there is a reason I like Kate McKinnon,” Ingraham slurred, head lolling about like a water balloon on a stick. “I have so much respect for her as talent.”

“She is so even-handed in the political commentary, but seriously, think of all the low-hanging fruit provided by Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi. Little Petey B and the squad on a near-daily basis. I think this is kind of comedy gold, don’t you?”

Ingraham closed her cringeworthy attempt at humor by offering to appear on SNL and play herself, or, better yet, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“I’m a member of SAG but I will do it for free,” Ingraham joked.

Ingraham may have thought she nailed McKinnon, but viewers felt otherwise. Here’s what people are saying about her ill-fated attempt at satire…

@IngrahamAngle That SNL thing really got to you, didn’t it, Sunshine? ? — nobody (@WayneIngle) January 25, 2022

Wait so now SNL has hurt Laura Ingraham, Candace Owens and Lauren Boebert this season? Hahahahahahahaha my favorite fucking show https://t.co/LM8lqXKAsW — Dr. Ashley GFY (@gfyphdx0) January 25, 2022

Laura Ingraham is so butt hurt by SNL that she's goes on TV to do a schoolyard imitation of the person making fun of her. So when you think about it, Kate McKinnon actually tricked Ingraham into doing the most accurate impression of Ingraham ever. I just blew your minds. Boom https://t.co/fWBe5isRUk — Danny Gallagher (@thisisdannyg) January 25, 2022

Kate McKinnon is a genius.

Laura Ingraham is a dumbass. Kate McKinnon is hilarious.

Laura Ingraham is cringeworthy. Kate McKinnon is beloved.

Laura Ingraham is reviled. Kate McKinnon is a hero.

Laura Ingraham is a villain. Kate McKinnon is awesome.

Laura Ingraham sucks. — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) January 25, 2022

The best part about this is that Kate McKinnon absolutely hit the mark and Laura Ingraham isn’t doing herself any favors by calling attention to it.#FauxNews https://t.co/ctPSRfKu6Z — Jacob Baum ????? (@JacobAndrewBaum) January 25, 2022

snl seems to have finished laura ingraham pic.twitter.com/bDoHAqWQD5 — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) January 25, 2022

I look forward to Kate McKinnon’s impression of Laura Ingraham doing an impression of Kate McKinnon. That is the meta-verse I care about… https://t.co/OFRJOvEBQD — Lauren Rosewarne (@LaurenRosewarne) January 25, 2022

Ah, Laura's ratings so low she thinks a Kate impression will help her. I won't watch FOX but I WILL watch SNL, especially for these hilarious impressions! — PrincessPoi (@mailelei) January 25, 2022

Check out McKinnon’s performance below.