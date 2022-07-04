Lauren Boebert starts the week with one of her dumbest tweets yet

There was a tragic, shooting incident at a mall in Copenhagen, Denmark, yesterday. Three people were killed and four injured. Police later arrested a 22-year-old Danish man with a history of mental health problems. They believe it was a random attack and not terrorism-related.

Such shootings are rare in Denmark. The country averages around 49 murders each year, and not all of those are gun-related.

For Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert, it was an opportunity to remind everyone how right she believes she is when it comes to gun laws.

There was just a mass shooting in Denmark, a country with some of the strictest gun laws in Europe. It’s time to admit that gun laws DO NOT stop mass shootings! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 3, 2022



“There was just a mass shooting in Denmark, a country with some of the strictest gun laws in Europe,” Boebert tweeted. “It’s time to admit that gun laws DO NOT stop mass shootings!”

For context, what happened in Denmark yesterday was the worst gun attack in the country since February 2015, when a 22-year-old man was killed in a shootout with police after going on a shooting spree that left two people dead and five officers injured. The country has not had a school shooting since 1994.

Online, many reacted to Boebert’s tweet with some hard facts.

First one in Denmark this year. You had over 300. You must be joking — Ståle (@StleKvale) July 3, 2022

Denmark’s last mass shooting before this one was in 2015. We average more than one each day. Do you have the ability to put those two facts together into some sort of coherent hypothesis? You really should have finished high school. — weasel (@weaselx86) July 3, 2022

denmark vs usa in gun violence deaths https://t.co/7JgGh2YN7q pic.twitter.com/xcvQPs2O3q — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) July 3, 2022

Gun violence deaths per 100,000 people in developed economies: https://t.co/ptYpgVhvmV U.S.: 3.964 Denmark: 0.141 She’s lying because there are no consequences for her lies. https://t.co/uG0IvlNSVI — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 3, 2022

Canada has had a few mass shootings. And I say again, only a few. Every country falls victim to them on occasion. But not EVERY DAY like we’re seeing in the USA. Strict gun laws do work. None at all is extremely negligent. — Vicki Campbell🇨🇦 (@merry123459) July 3, 2022

The last mass shooting in Denmark was in 1994, 28 years ago. The last mass shooting in the US was yesterday, then there were 3 on Saturday, 2 on Friday, another 2 on Thursday… — Jordan (@jordanbhx) July 4, 2022

Boebert even dismissed claims that gun laws might reduce deaths, even if they don’t eliminate them completely.

Ask Chicago’s murder mayor how that’s working out. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 3, 2022

Boebert has made a name for herself for being one of the most pro-guns lawmakers in Congress. She made headlines last December when she posted a family holidays photo in which all her sons carried rifles.