Lauren Boebert starts the week with one of her dumbest tweets yet

There was a tragic, shooting incident at a mall in Copenhagen, Denmark, yesterday. Three people were killed and four injured. Police later arrested a 22-year-old Danish man with a history of mental health problems. They believe it was a random attack and not terrorism-related.

Such shootings are rare in Denmark. The country averages around 49 murders each year, and not all of those are gun-related.

For Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert, it was an opportunity to remind everyone how right she believes she is when it comes to gun laws.


“There was just a mass shooting in Denmark, a country with some of the strictest gun laws in Europe,” Boebert tweeted. “It’s time to admit that gun laws DO NOT stop mass shootings!”

For context, what happened in Denmark yesterday was the worst gun attack in the country since February 2015, when a 22-year-old man was killed in a shootout with police after going on a shooting spree that left two people dead and five officers injured. The country has not had a school shooting since 1994.

Online, many reacted to Boebert’s tweet with some hard facts.

Boebert even dismissed claims that gun laws might reduce deaths, even if they don’t eliminate them completely.

Boebert has made a name for herself for being one of the most pro-guns lawmakers in Congress. She made headlines last December when she posted a family holidays photo in which all her sons carried rifles.