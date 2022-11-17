Laverne Cox knows of “so many” celebrity men who secretly sleep with trans women

It’s deeply problematic when people hear that a famous man is with a trans woman and they automatically think that he’s gay. Because that is disavowing the womanhood of trans women.
And it is not acknowledging that sexuality exists on a spectrum, and that you can be into a trans women and be completely straight. You can be pansexual. You can be bisexual. There are so many different things. And it should all be OK.
I can’t believe, in 2022, we’re still dealing with stigma. And that there are so many men, celebrity men, famous men, who are terrified of people finding out that they’re sleeping with trans women. I honestly can’t believe it.”Laverne Cox talking to Angelica Ross about the stigma that surrounds men who date trans women on the latest episode of If We’re Being Honest With Laverne Cox.
5 Comments
Donston
She really didn’t have to make anything about someone being “gay”. I am definitely getting tired of a decent percentage of trans and bi/pan/fluid pride people exuding so much obsession with cis, hetero validation and confirmation. (And yes, a lot of gay-presenting people are that way as well). It’s tired and it’s dated and it’s insecure, and it’s borderline homophobic and gay-panic-y. That is something “queers” really need to evolve away from.
Yes, we need to understand just how wide and individual sexuality, sexual journey, preferences, paraphiliac, the gender, sexual, affection, romantic, emotion, commitment spectrum is. However, promoting gay panic isn’t the way. Fighting trans-phobia includes fighting gay panic and queer insecurities. While we already have a ton of dudes hyping up their trans attractions while exuding homophobia and gay panic or low-key using cis women and/or trans people to cover up their typical “gay” interests or attractions or experiences or cover up being overall gay-leaning. Don’t contribute to the messiness. That’s not where queerness should be heading. As I’ve said many times, at least half of these actors have queer dimensions, don’t live completely traditionally lifestyles, and/or are somewhere in the gender, sexual, affection, romantic, emotion, commitment spectrum. None of it should be surprising.
Neoprene
Brilliant comma binges, even by your high standards!
Donston
That’s actually a fairly balanced post punctually by my standards. But nice try.
Neoprene
I can’t believe, in 2022, that we’re dealing with people like Laverne Cox who just make it all up for social media attention.
Donston
What is she “making up”? A shit ton of actors have queer dimensions and/or don’t live traditionally hetero lifestyles. Anyone with a lick of sense knows that. My only issue with her statement is the low-key promotion of gay panic and the cis, hetero validation seeking. We see too much of it from a percentage of trans people, people with trans attractions, and bi/pan/fluid presenting folks. Obsessing over the “straight” label and constantly seeking cis, hetero validation is not helpful to anyone. It just feeds into more manipulation and insecurities.