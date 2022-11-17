Laverne Cox knows of “so many” celebrity men who secretly sleep with trans women

It’s deeply problematic when people hear that a famous man is with a trans woman and they automatically think that he’s gay. Because that is disavowing the womanhood of trans women.

And it is not acknowledging that sexuality exists on a spectrum, and that you can be into a trans women and be completely straight. You can be pansexual. You can be bisexual. There are so many different things. And it should all be OK.

I can’t believe, in 2022, we’re still dealing with stigma. And that there are so many men, celebrity men, famous men, who are terrified of people finding out that they’re sleeping with trans women. I honestly can’t believe it.”Laverne Cox talking to Angelica Ross about the stigma that surrounds men who date trans women on the latest episode of If We’re Being Honest With Laverne Cox.