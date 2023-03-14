Coming soon to the DMV… Pride-themed license plates? Sign us up!

(Photo: Shutterstock)

A council member in Washington, D.C., has reintroduced legislation to allow the creation of official LGBTQ+ Pride license plates.

Council member Robert White says Pride plates would benefit the District’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs (OLGBTQA). He wants to see the scheme up and running in time for when World Pride comes to D.C. in 2025.

The District’s Department of Motor Vehicles already has several other designated tags that drivers can choose between. These include supporting veterans, the Washington Nationals baseball team, or local environmental efforts. Check out some of the designs already in circulation below.

(DC Department of Motor Vehicles)

(DC Department of Motor Vehicles)

“The District’s LGBTQ community is incredibly vibrant and active across our city. Unfortunately, LGBTQ people around the country are being persecuted,” White said in a news release.

“This bill reaffirms the District’s dedication to our LGBTQ residents and visitors, and also gives drivers an opportunity to make a difference with small but meaningful recurring contributions to OLGBTQA.”

According to the Pride Plates Amendment Act 2023, “A resident ordering an LGBTQ Pride tag shall pay a one-time application fee and a display fee each year thereafter. The application fee shall be $25, and the display fee shall be $20, or such other amount as may be established by the Mayor by rule.”

Designs for the Pride tags will only be decided if the law passes. It’s awaiting its first reading.

?Today I'm proud to reintroduce the Pride Plates Act, a bill long in the making, which creates a new #Pride license plate option at the DMV w/funds from these plates supporting @DCLGBTQ's work to provide community grants, #Housing & #Employment support to the #LGBTQ community. pic.twitter.com/dbLazgNzDF — Councilmember_RobertWhite (@CMRobertWhiteDC) March 8, 2023

Would you sport Pride tags on your vehicle if such a scheme passed in your area?