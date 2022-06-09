Leaked audio of Lauren Boebert confirms she’s an absolute mess

On Thursday night the House select committee investigating January 6 will hold its first prime-time public hearing to shed light on the violent attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

The committee is expected to release previously unreported information about the events surrounding the Capitol insurrection, but CNN isn’t waiting to share new material.

The network has been airing new audio obtained by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns while researching their book This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future.

In the most recent clip to float to the surface, Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA) criticizes Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) for sharing logistical information in realtime from the capitol, as the riot was underway.

Boebert tweeted about the House’s activity during the attack:

The Speaker has been removed from the chambers. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 6, 2021

Related: Lauren Boebert thinks kids safer with priests than with drag queens

Even at the time, it was hard to imagine what Boebert was thinking:

@shadalaiyan @Derrick_MSU_106 lmao this lady was tweeting updates while the mob was breaking in. She’s complicit — Manny (@_mannys1ngh) January 9, 2021

“Is it true that you were live tweeting from the floor our location to the people on the outside as we were being attacked, Lauren?” Beutler asks in the leaked tape.

“Umm, yes,” Boebert replies. “Those tweets did go out and that was something that was live and public information. It was broadcast live.”

“So don’t ask us about security if you’re telling the attackers where we’re at,” Beutler says. “I yield back.”

Related: Lauren Boebert was probably not prepared for these brutal responses to her “grooming” tweet

In another clip, Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) warns her Republican colleagues they need a “safety plan” because Trump supporters would “go nuts” if the party failed to overturn the 2020 election results.

Both clips remind us how high the stakes were in the days after the attempted coup, with tensions on full display even within the GOP itself.

Here’s hoping the January 6 committee has one hell of a power point presentation up their sleeves.

You can hear the clip here.