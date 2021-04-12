Lil Nas X just inspired a beloved Disney character to give a lap dance

Still riding the wave of the success of his new song “Montero”–and the divisive video that came along with it–rapper Lil Nas X just shared a video of a copycat, with a twist. The mimic in question is none other than Woody, the beloved cowboy from the Toy Story movie series.

“damn this kingdom hearts update hitting,” Nas wrote on Twitter. The accompanying clip shows a recreation of the “Montero” video, with Woody substituting for Lil Nas X. The footage shows Woody writhing about and giving a lap dance to the comic character Hellboy. The clip parodies Lil Nas X’s own Satanic lap dance in the “Montero” video.

The video also inspired one commenter to quip: “Now I know why he’s called Woody.”

The video for “Montero” ignited a sensation upon release last week, inviting both applause and criticism of Lil Nas X. The rapper, for his part, has clapped back at his detractors, including South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. Lil Nas X tweeted a blanket statement responding to the criticism: “There is a mass shooting every week that our government does nothing to stop. Me sliding down a CGI pole isn’t what’s destroying society” and “I am an adult. I am not gonna spend my entire career trying to cater to your children. That is your job.”

The criticism appears not to have stifled the success of the song, which went to #1 on the Billboard charts last week.