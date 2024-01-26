Lil Nas X shows his soft side, Empress Of & MUNA team up, Destin Conrad wants only you: Your weekly bop roundup

It’s the final Friday of the first month of 2024, and if you’ve been too busy to take it all in and need to find the next bop to add to your rotation, we got you covered. This week, the LGBTQ+ music scene is lit up with new releases from familiar favorites and emerging artists, and if January has been anything to go by, we promise you this is the year of the queers.

Elevate your playlist game with this week’s edition of “bop after bop”….

“Where Do We Go Now?” by Lil Nas

Lil Nas X is sharing a softer side with his new single “Where Do We Go Now?”, written for his HBO Original documentary Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, premiering January 27 on Max. This introspective mid-tempo song is a touching look into an often misunderstood artist, taking a break from hype tracks and controversy to prove this queer music pioneer has range.

“What’s Love” by Empress Of (feat. MUNA)

Empress Of has teamed up with our favorite queer trio MUNA to ask the question, “What’s Love”? The closing track off Empress Of’s upcoming album For Your Consideration, out March 22, blends the earnest vocal delivery of Empress Of with MUNA’s dream-pop sensibilities to deliver atmospheric pop bliss.

“IT’S ONLY YOU” by Destin Conrad

Cut from Destin Conrad’s new project Submissive2, a sequel to 2023’s Submissive, “IT’S ONLY YOU” and its accompanying music video is redefining queer expression in R&B. The track is a sultry display of Conrad’s smooth vocals over a lush beat that gives the gays a vibe they didn’t know they needed until now.

“Electric Energy” by Ariana DeBose, Boy George, Nile Rodgers

Ariana DeBose, Boy George, and Nile Rodgers… Oh my! “Electric Energy” takes listeners straight to the dancefloor, Saturday Night Fever style. Taken from the motion picture soundtrack of ARGYLLE, releasing February 2, the music video features cameos from stars of the film like Henry Cavill, John Cena, and Catherine O’Hara, and as DeBose would say, they did the thing!

“Guapito, Divino” by Miguel St. Michael

Austin-based queer Mexican-American singer Miguel St. Michael has unveiled his latest single “Guapito, Divino”. Accompanied by a short film style music video inspired by an iconic Juan Gabriel interview, the track’s enchanting rhythms of cumbia celebrate queer Tejano love in all its beauty.

“Villain Arc” by Binoy

Singer/songwriter Binoy is in his villain era with fierce new track “Villian Arc”. Starting with a reggaeton beat, the track blends American and Eastern sonic influences, building into a moody drum and bass crescendo reminiscent of Pinkpantheress. Binoy reveals an edge, offering provocative commentary on white queer culture in a unique and bold statement of a song.