LISTEN: Crystal Waters’ iconic “100% Pure Love” gets a hot new remix for its 30th anniversary

Image Credit: Crystal Waters

From the back to the middle and around again, “100% Pure Love” is gonna be there ’til the end.

House music legend Crystal Waters’ signature single is a timeless classic, one that’s been bringing the queer community to the dance floor for—believe it or not—nearly 30 years now!

That’s right, it was April 11, 1994 that Waters released “100% Pure Love,” the lead single from her second studio album Storyteller, and the clubs were never the same. (Neither was Drag Race… we’ll never forget Denali throwing it down to the track in one of the show’s most viewed lip syncs ever.)

Now, in anticipation of the landmark song’s 30th anniversary, the dance-pop pioneer has teamed up with the reigning queen of the Jersey Club scene, UNIIQU3, for a fire remix. That’s right, two New Jersey icons linking up for a joint slay!

Image Credit: Crystal Waters

The new spin on “100% Pure Love” still has the recognizable elements that made it such an undeniable house music breakthrough—including Waters’ charismatic vocals—with that distinctive Jersey Club sound, complete with whistles and a thumping bass line.

“This is an excellent mix!,” Waters says of the 30th anniversary update to her game-changing single. “It’s so refreshing to hear a new take on the track.”

Queerty has the exclusive premiere of Crystal Waters’ “100% Pure Love (UNIIQU3 Remix),” and you can ehar it for yourself below:

The remix comes hot on the heels of Waters and Soul Central’s track “Love One Another,” which features fellow house icon Robin S (whose iconic “Show Me Love” was sampled by Beyoncé for Renaissance), as well as recent singles “2B Luv” and “House Of Light,” which both climbed the international club charts.

All of which paves the way for Waters’ highly anticipated new album, which is due out later this summer. In the meantime, the singer-songwriter follows up a very busy Pride Month with her ongoing Radiance tour, which makes the following stops in the coming months:

July 8: ​​ Philadelphia, PA​ – Harrah’s

July 15: ​​ Oak Ridge, NJ​ – Paradise Restaurant and Bar

August 6:​​ Edmonton, AL​ – Disco In The Park Festival

August 13: Chicago, IL ​​ – Market Days

August 19: Seaside, NJ​ ​ – Seaside Live

August 26: Pointe Claire, QC​ – Strangers In The Night

October 7/8: Mexico City – ​​I Love Dance Festival

October 22: Chicago, IL – Joe’s Live

More album details and tour dates yet to come, so stay tuned to Crystal Waters’ social channels for all the updates.