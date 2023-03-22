LISTEN: This intersex jazz phenom spun his unique vocal traits into sonic gold

One is hard-pressed to find openly intersex figures in popular culture, period. Folks like Olympian Caster Semenya, actor River Gallo, and model Hanne Gaby Odiele come to mind, but in much fewer numbers than many of the other communities under the LGBTQ+ umbrella.

This infrequency makes intersex representation all the more valuable, especially in figures throughout history. One such figure who spoke many times about his own secondary sex deviations (that he referred to as his “affliction” or “deficiency”) was jazz great Little Jimmy Scott.

Scott’s voice was singular and profound; a condition called Kallmann syndrome left his vocal folds and resonance largely unimpacted by the effects of testosterone that most cis men undergo. The result was a man with a smaller stature, a clean, charming face, and a smooth voice perfect for the jazzy stylings he excelled at.

In a piece for Them, intersex activist and essayist Sean Saifa Wall detailed the musician’s storied, accomplished history. From singing “Why Was I Born” at multiple presidential inaugurations across the decades to being the artist Madonna called “the only singer to make her cry”, Scott was recognized as one of the greats.

The likes of Marvin Gaye, Dinah Washington, Lou Reed and more are cited for their admiration of his exceptional talents. His discography and decades in the industry speak volumes to his legacy — but nothing moreso than his incredible, soft evening jazz sound.

Check out Jimmy Scott’s rendition of “Our Day Will Come”: