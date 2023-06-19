LISTEN: This Madonna-penned track is a steamy ’80s fever dream featuring a seriously hunky Levi’s model

Nick Kamen on 18.11.1986 in München / Munich. (Photo by Fryderyk Gabowicz/picture alliance via Getty Images)

In the vibrant and eclectic landscape of 1980s pop music, it’s easy for songs to get lost in the mix. One such hidden gem shines brighter than most, due in-part to its linkage to the Queen of Pop, Madonna herself: Nick Kamen’s 1986 hit “Each Time You Break My Heart”.

Nick Kamen rose to fame in 1985, thanks to an iconic television commercial for Levi’s. Working as a successful model at the time, Kamen had the opportunity to star in a television commercial promoting Levi’s 501 jeans. The commercial depicted him entering a launderette to wash his jeans, stripping down to only his white boxer shorts. The impact of this steamy commercial was immediate and far-reaching.

Levi’s experienced an astounding 800% increase in sales, as well as catapulting Nick Kamen to stardom and a symbol of sex appeal. The advertisement featured Marvin Gaye’s timeless hit, “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” which also experienced a surge in sales. As a result, the song climbed to number eight on the UK Singles Chart. Not only this, but the ad also caught the attention of pop superstar Madonna.

Kaben had been recently signed to Sire Records (Madonna’s label at the time), when Madonna first expressed interest in producing Kamen’s debut record. However, due to her busy schedule shooting the film “Who’s That Girl” at the time, she decided to contribute by writing and composing a single.

Written and produced by Madonna and Stephen Bray, “Each Time You Break My Heart” was selected as the lead single from Kamen’s eponymous debut album. The track was initially penned and recorded by Madonna for her own third studio album, True Blue (1986), but ultimately did not make the final track list. The song also features background vocals by Madonna herself, adding another layer of her artistry to the track.

With its infectious melodies and Madonna’s unmistakable lyricism, “Each Time You Break My Heart” stands tall within the vast landscape of 1980s pop music, forever entwined with the legacies of both Kamen and the Queen of Pop. A cherished piece of 1980s pop history, it is a testament to the magic and serendipity that can arise when one talent recognizes the potential in another.

