Luke Macfarlane and partner Hig Roberts become daddies!

Bros actor Luke Macfarlane, 43, has announced the birth of his first child with his partner, former Alpine skier Hig Roberts.

Macfarlane made the announcement yesterday on Instagram.

“Tess Eleanor Macfarlane— Born June 4th 2023,” he said, alongside a collection of images and videos. “We started life with some hectic days and received world class care. On Father’s Day we got to take her home. Her Dads can’t wait to introduce her to all the remarkable people and the beautiful world we live in.”

Hig Roberts and Luke Macfarlane (Photo: @ten_minutes_younger/Instagram)

Under the caption, Gus Kenworthy, Colton Underwood, Billy Eichner, and Jonathan Bennett were among the many to offer congratulatory messages.

Canadian-American actor Macfarlane rose to prominence with his role in the hit TV show Brothers and Sisters. He has since starred in a number of Hallmark movies, before his role opposite Eichner in the gay rom-com, Bros.

He came out as gay in 2008.

Luke Macfarlane cradles daughter, Tess (Photo: @ten_minutes_younger/Instagram)

Raised in Steamboat Springs, Hig Roberts, 32, is an American Alpine Skier. He twice won national events – in 2017 and 2018 – before retiring in 2019. Roberts came out as gay in 2020.

“I am gay,” he told the NY Times. “It’s part of me and I’m proud of it, and I’m ready to be happy.”

It’s not known when the two men began dating.