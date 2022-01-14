Madison Cawthorn’s latest tweet has us wondering how this guy is even a real person

Madison Cawthorn took a break from bashing Rachel Maddow this week (more on that in a moment) to say something really stupid about voting rights on Twitter.
There’s been a lot of talk about the issue lately, with President Biden giving two major speeches about it this week and the Senate set to debate both the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act sometime next week.
But Cawthorn, bless his heart, doesn’t seem to get what all the fuss is about. Especially when the issue of vaccine passports seems to be dividing the nation.
“Please don’t tell me asking for a photo ID to vote in elections is racist while simultaneously supporting vaccine passports just to eat inside a restaurant,” the 26-year-old Nazi enthusiast tweeted.
— Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) January 12, 2022
OK, first, voter ID laws are a vestige of the Jim Crow era that Republicans continue to use to disenfranchise low income and minority voters who might otherwise vote for Democrats.
Second, vaccine passports are easily obtainable documents that anyone can get by simply walking into their local Walgreens and asking the pharmacist for a free COVID shot.
(BTW, if you need help finding where to get a COVID-19 vaccine near you, click HERE.)
And, third, this is a false equivalency. Voting in an election is not the same thing as eating at a restaurant.
People were quick to point out the many glaring fallacies in Cawthorn’s argument. Here’s what they’re saying…
Vaccine passports don’t disenfranchise large groups of people from participating in our democracy.
— Rerun (@Buffaloknuckle) January 12, 2022
If you had gone to college you might know that vaccines are required to attend.
— GOPSux (@GOPNoMor) January 13, 2022
Anyone can get a vaccine passport, because anyone can get the vaccine. Not everyone is able to have a photo i.d. In most cases (if not all) you need proof of address in order to get a state i.d. That doesn’t make it very easy for the homeless people to obtain a photo i.d.
— Geni Torriano (@genicacciatore) January 13, 2022
That depends on what photo ids are allowed by the government. Restricting ids that mostly poor and minority people usually have is racist.
— D Sheppard (@sheppadl) January 12, 2022
Photo ID is not free and not convenient. Vaccine passport can be issued at any CVS, Walgreens, Grocery Store, etc. But you knew that already, you just don’t care.
— Gimme Caffeine (@8bitAmethyst) January 12, 2022
The fact that you think these two things are the same explains why you flunked out of college.
— Science Matters (@trustscience92) January 13, 2022
Different issues Maddy, voting and eating may be the same thing to you. Voting is a right, dining out isn’t.
— Mike Peacock (@MikePea94793942) January 13, 2022
Let’s compromise Sparky. A person can only vote if they show their vaccination record.
— Seth 🇺🇸🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ (@SethMcFarland87) January 12, 2022
Now, about Maddow…
Earlier this week, a leaked email showed a producer on The Rachel Maddow Show saying they didn’t want to ask Cawthorn for comment on a recent effort to invalidate his future candidacy for office because they didn’t want to “risk” him asking to appear on the show.
“We don’t have a relationship with his office and between you and me are a little worried that if we did inquire he might ask to come on and explain,” the producer reportedly wrote. “I know that is HIGHLY doubtful, but don’t want to take that risk.”
This is probably due to the fact that Maddow is a journalist who likes to report on the truth, and Cawthorn is a political hack who likes to spew hate and misinformation. So it makes perfect sense to us why they wouldn’t want him on the show.
Still, Cawthorn has spent all week bashing Maddow for being “afraid” of him.
Progressives are too scared to debate America First conservatives like me.
That's why @maddow was afraid to have me on as a guest on her show on MSDNC.
— Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) January 13, 2022
Honestly, we’d love to see Maddow go head-to-head with Cawthorn on some of his policy ideas. Maybe she should extend an invitation just to see what happens?
Lol, this guys gonna crush Maddow… pic.twitter.com/vIvG7pRs8i
— Kaiser Soze (@Mr_Kaiser_Soze) January 13, 2022
Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.
5 Comments
drmiller
Folks, this kid was born and raised in the deep red. He is 100% a product of his environment and he isn’t actually serving anyone but himself. He word-vomits up lines delivered to him by the RNC because he gets a reaction every time. His allegiance to them is based in entirely selfish reasons: to further his name and his career. Every single time he opens his mouth, he gets a response from Liberals which blusters his media attention. STOP FEEDING HIM. Trump did the same thing, and it works because we are so fking triggered! Enough! Roll your eyes and go about your day, these people do not deserve our attention nor our time. We are playing right into their hands and enough is enough.
QDaBirdz1st
Is Cawthorn a person? Well, look at it like this. A real person — a mensch, if you will — if someone who has integrity, empathy for others and who has a deep understanding of the value of ethical/moral behavior? Does any of that sound like Madison?
KyleMichelSullivan
Exactly. It’s best to ignore his ass. Isolate him, like you would a mad dog. He is not a rational creature.
Ken A.
The dude wasn’t willing to take a break to save his marriage and he speaks of God and Christianity a lot and the #1 sin of Christianity is divorce, it’s in there, one wonders if the people who voted for him are getting anything in return. NC GOP has labeled him a coward. So it is possible and probable he is a 1 term guy.
LMG
With a name like “Madison Cawthorn” does that sound like a real person to you? Abbott of Texas and Cawthorn of NC are both in wheel chairs and one might wonder if that has something to do with their crazy behavior – trying to overcome their handicap by trashing everyone else and trying to make life difficult for others….BUT…Look at the late FDR. He was wheel chair bound and see what he accomplished and did for this country and the world!! Simple truth…Abbott and Cawthorn are just plain NASTY and Bats*!t Crazy.