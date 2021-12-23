Rep. Madison Cawthorn and wife to divorce after eight months of marriage

Freshman Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) has announced he and his wife, Cristina, are to divorce. The two got married in April.

Cawthorn’s assistant, Luke Ball, posted a statement which the congressman re-shared.

“When my wife Cristina and I were engaged, I was not a member of Congress. I felt called to serve and we both agreed that I should run. Our victory was unprecedented. But overnight, our lives changed,” he said.

“That change has been both hectic and difficult. It’s neither the pace nor the lifestyle we had planned for. From the outset, we were committed to make things work, to fight for our marriage, to seek counsel for balancing the enormity of such transition in life.

“Together, we realize that balance was not attainable, and that we had irreconcilable differences between us. While it was an enormously difficult decision, Cristina and I have mutually decided to divorce. We ask for privacy as we work through this privately.”

A personal statement from Congressman Madison Cawthorn: pic.twitter.com/A5R7NOmUwc — Luke Ball (@LukeTBall) December 22, 2021

At the time they wed, Cawthorn, 26, had called the marriage, “the greatest honor, privilege, and adventure” of his life.

On April 3rd of 2014 my life changed. A car accident put me in a wheelchair and dashed my hopes for the future. On April 3rd of 2021 my life has once again changed. Marrying Cristina Bayardelle, now Cristina Cawthorn is the greatest honor, privilege and adventure of my life. pic.twitter.com/bqmtAUbsIS — Rep. Madison Cawthorn (@RepCawthorn) April 4, 2021

Cawthorn was elected to Congress in November 2020. He has quickly established himself as one of the Republican party’s most rightwing voices, alongside colleagues such as Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert.

The youngest person elected to Congress last year, he has made headlines with his views and controversial speeches, such as telling moms to raise hyper-masculine “monsters”.

Only last weekend, he gave a speech at the Turning Point USA conference urging young conservatives to drop out of college, telling them: “It’s a scam”. He also advised them to marry young.

His career has not been without personal controversy. There was the time he got excited about visiting Hitler’s old vacation spot, or the multiple women who accused him of harassment at college. When campaigning, he said the car accident that left him in a wheelchair derailed his place to go to naval college. It actually emerged he’d been rejected by naval college before the accident took place.

Talking to Fox46 yesterday, his wife, Cristina Cawthorn, a fitness model, athlete, instructor, personal trainer, said she and Madison had been on an, “incredible journey together”. However, she bemoaned a “strenuous” shift into the public eye, saying, “I just don’t want to be married to someone changing the world.”

On Twitter, many sympathized with Cristina.​​

I understand. I also would not want to be married to Madison Cawthorn. — Brendel (@Brendelbored) December 23, 2021

Sympathy for Madison was in shorter supply.

Cawthorn was literally just telling thousands of young people at TPUSA to get married early and focus on their families over their careers. — Joseph Thomas Ross (@joeross1800) December 22, 2021

as someone who has recently been through a divorce, I know first-hand that it is a horrible experience that can cause significant emotional damage. so I sincerely hope that @RepCawthorn is absolutely miserable, ideally for the rest of his life — Athens Grease (@Athens_Grease) December 23, 2021

Translation: My wife finally realized that I’m a POS. Thank you. — Edu1910 (@VEdu1910) December 22, 2021

