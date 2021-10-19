Madison Cawthorn urges moms to raise their sons to be hyper-masculine “monsters”

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) has gone viral for a speech he recently made in which he complained about the demasculinization of young men in the modern world.

“Our culture today is trying to completely demasculate all the young men,” he told his audience. A video clip of the speech was shared by Right Wing Watch but it is unknown where and when it was recorded.

“You can look at the testosterone levels in young men today and they are lower than throughout all of history,” Cawthorn continued.

“There’s a lot of reasons for this that we can get into later. But my friends, they’re trying to de-masculate the young men in our country because they don’t want people who are going to stand up.

“All you moms here – the ones who I said are the most vicious in our movement – if you are raising a young man, please raise them to be a monster,” he said, to wild applause and cheers.

Complaining that “our culture today is trying to completely demasculate all the young men,” Rep. Madison Cawthorn issues a plea to parents: “If you are raising a young man, please raise them to be a monster.” pic.twitter.com/v7b0pN3RA3 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) October 18, 2021

On the same day that was posted, Cawthorn also posted a photo of himself with North Carolina’s controversial Lieutenant Governor, Mark Robinson.

Robinson has faced calls to quit after speeches he made emerged in which he labeled homosexuality “filth”.

Related: North Carolina’s Lt. Gov. calls homosexuality “filth”, says guns are gift from God

Cawthorn captioned the photo, “Pray for our Lieutenant Governor.”

Since being elected to Congress in 2020, Cawthorn, 26, has aligned himself with the far-right of the Republican Party.

He has frequently made headlines for the wrong reasons: Such as the Instagram photos he posted visiting Hitler’s vacation residence, which he said had been on his “bucket list for a while.”

During his campaign for congress, several women came forward with accusations of sexual misconduct and harassment dating back to Cawthorn’s college days (all of which he denied).

Related: Madison Cawthorn calls Fauci a “punk” who’s trying to further his career

He is among the Republicans to question the result of the 2020 election. On January 6, 2021, he was among those to address the crowd of protestors in DC before they stormed the capitol building, telling them, “this crowd has some fight.”

Online, many were unimpressed by his latest “monster” comments.

I’d never shove someone out of their wheelchair but I’m willing to make an exception for him. And then I’d tell him it’s not my fault, mum raised me to be a monster and he should just “rise”. — Zustand Zwei (@ZustandZwei) October 18, 2021

Um, as a mom of 3 boys, no. I will raise them to ge respectful, peaceful, loving, critical-thinking strong humans. — Karen Burkum (@LovingtheChaos) October 18, 2021

Monstrosity is not masculinity. Monstrosity has no gender. — Alex Z (@RallySim) October 18, 2021

As the father of a son and a man myself, I have never felt immaculated. Sounds like some people need to learn how to love themselves. Maybe they could let go of hate. — Michael Johnson (@mj2v) October 18, 2021