Madison Cawthorn’s openly gay challenger just released a damning new attack ad against him and, wow

One of Rep. Madison Cawthorn‘s Democratic challengers (who happens to be gay) just released a new attack ad against him and the Claws. Are. Out.

Jasmine Beach-Ferrara was the first person to share her plans unseat the antigay Republican lawmaker in 2022 when she announced her candidacy last March, less than two months after he was sworn into office.

“Some people will say, a gay woman who’s a Christian minister just can’t get elected in the South. Not to mention she’s a Democrat,” she said in a powerful campaign announcement video. “But I say, an insurrectionist, who flirts with Nazis, and fires up a violent crowd to attack our democracy, well, he shouldn’t get reelected anywhere.”

Now, the Buncombe County commissioner and mother of thee has released another video and this time she’s calling out the 25-year-old Nazi enthusiast for being, well, a 25-year-old Nazi enthusiast.

“Like too many young men before him, from around the world and right next door, Madison Cawthorn exhibits the signs of a young man who has been radicalized by extremists” she says in the video.

“As a mom, an ordained minister and a county commissioner, I’m running to defeat Madison Cawthorn, not by confronting hate with more hate, but with love of neighbor, love of community, and love of country. Violent extremism has no place in western North Carolina. This isn’t who we are. We need to be crystal clear about the difference between right and wrong.”

The video also features Beach-Ferrara’s wife and children.

“I’m asking for your help, not just to defeat him, but to come together to create the America our kids deserve,” the candidate says.

Beach-Ferrara definitely has an uphill battle ahead of her. Not only did Cawthorn beat his last Democratic opponent 54 to 42, but she’s running in a district that Donald Trump won by 11 points in 2020. Still, she believes she has what it takes to unseat the accused sexual predator.

Watch the video below.

Like too many young people before him, from around the world to right next door, Madison Cawthorn exhibits the signs of a young man who has been radicalized by extremists and is now—dangerously—radicalizing others. pic.twitter.com/eleKvss2FJ — Jasmine Beach-Ferrara (@JBeachFerrara) September 22, 2021

