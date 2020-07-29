Madonna deletes Instagram post praising Trump’s new, controversial COVID doctor

Madonna has been trending on social media this week… for good and bad reasons. On Monday it was revealed that she and Missy Elliot would feature on a remix of Dua Lipa’s latest single (hooray!).

Then, yesterday, she found herself wading into COVID-19 controversy by posting an Instagram update that appeared to support a controversial doctor’s views on coronavirus.

The medic in question is Dr. Stella Immanuel, 55. The Texas-based medic, who is also a preacher, was among a handful of doctors who traveled to Washington DC to lobby Congress on July 27 as part of America’s Frontline Doctors Summit.

The doctors gave speeches espousing their views about COVID-19. Immanuel claimed hydroxychloroquine was a cure for the virus, adding “you don’t need a mask.” She said any study doubting the drug’s efficacy was “fake science.”

The speech was filmed and posted online. It was later removed by Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. The tech giants are cracking down on the spread of misinformation about COVID-19. The FDA has ruled hydroxychloroquine has not been proven to work as a treatment for COVID-19 and can have harmful side effects.

In a statement, Facebook said, “We’ve removed this video for sharing false information about cures and treatments for Covid-19.”

However, Immanuel’s speech gained traction after it was tweeted by Donald Trump Jnr, who called the video “a must-watch.”

As a result, Twitter locked down Donald Trump Jnr’s Twitter account for 12 hours.

The footage was also retweeted by President Trump himself. Trump Snr has been consistent in his promotion of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment option.

It also led to a media blitz on Dr. Immanuel, with journalists investigating her background and beliefs. Among other things, she has spoken out about how certain medical conditions (such as endometriosis, infertility and impotence) are due to people having sex in their dreams with witches and demons. She runs her own Fire Power Ministries on a mall next to her surgery in Houston. On her Facebook page, she describes herself as a ‘Physician, Author, Speaker, Entrepreneur, Deliverance Minister, God’s battle axe and weapon of war.’

Her church, on a now-deleted web page, said it stands against, “unmarried couples living together, homosexuality, bestiality, polygamy, etc.,” according to Heavy.

It was therefore surprising to see pop queen Madonna post a link to the Washington DC summit video yesterday.

Madonna added a caption saying, “The truth will set us all free! But some people don’t want to hear the truth. Especially the people in power who stand to make money from this long drawn out search for a vaccine Which has been proven and available for months. They would rather let fear control them and let the rich get richer and the poor and sick get sicker. This woman is my hero … Thank you Stella Immanuel.”

Her fans were quick to criticize her for sharing the video. Among those to comment was fellow singer Annie Lennox, who said, “This is utter madness!!! I can’t believe that you are endorsing this dangerous quackery. Hopefully your site has been hacked and you’re just about to explain it.”

Instagram later censored Madonna’s posting, blurring it and warning viewers that moderators had fact-checked the posting and found it lacking in… well, facts.

A screenshot of the censored post was shared online by LGBTQ activist Evan Ross Katz. Perfectly summing up the views of many of her gay fans, Ross said, “Why is she like this? 🤦‍♀️”

Why is she like this? 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/LpVM3lcNRj — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) July 29, 2020

Madonna’s Instagram posting has now been deleted completely. Here’s hoping someone alerted the singer to the FDA’s views on hydroxychloroquine and Dr. Immanuel’s other views.