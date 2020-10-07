Madonna refused to work with David Guetta for the most Madonna reason imaginable

David Guetta has enjoyed massive success collaborating with artists like Kelly Rowland, Sia, Rihanna and Nicki Minaj. But there’s one singer you will not find sharing a song credit with the internationally known French DJ. And not for lack of trying.
Madonna came close to working with Guetta, but backed out for a reason that just feels so authentic for her.
Guetta explained the bizarre incident during a recent interview on McFly et Carlito’s YouTube channel.
He explained that Madonna expressed interest in collaborating after he scored a Grammy for his 2011 remix of her song “Revolver.” Her people called his people, and they arranged a meeting.
“She tells me that she loves this remix and she suggests that I produce her next album. I arrive for lunch,” he recalled. “We talk about everything – the music, what she wants to do with the album. Super nice. It’s just her and me. Very relaxed, very cool. We have lunch. It’s happening. Very good and you wonder when we start working together.”
But things turned a sharp corner when Guetta mentioned he is a Scorpio.
“Suddenly, she makes a face and she says to me, ‘I’m sorry, we’re not going to be able to work together. It was a pleasure to know you. Goodbye!’” he said.
And just like that, the creative endeavor was over before it even started.
Madonna, for the record, is a Leo.
She apparently did not have the same reservations when she worked with Bjork, a Scorpio, on the 1995 hit “Bedtime Story.”
26 Comments
Liquid Silver
I’m a Capricorn. We’re the sign that thinks astrology is pure Taurus.
canadiankid
I’m a Taurus and feel quite connected to my sign. I’ve met a few Scorpios that I got to know on a personal level and can attest that they’re a peculiar group.
Charlie in Charge
As Tauruses we are uniquely positioned to get along with Scorpios (my bf is a Scorpio). We’re fixed Earth, they are Fixed Water: it can work. A Leo is Fixed Fire and you match that with Fixed Water and poof.
Liquid Silver
I think somebody’s missing the point. 🙂
DarkZephyr
Yes, you are saying that astrology is pure bull. 🙂 I’m a taurus who tends to agree. Its silly how caught up in it some people get. I mean, I find it fun to read about from time to time but not working with somebody like that over it? Oh Madonna.
Charlie in Charge
I mean, I am pretty sure no matter what pastime you have there is someone out there who thinks it’s nonsense and you spend too much time and energy on it.
But caring too much about what other people think of the things you are interested in seems like the real waste of time.
DarkZephyr
@Charlie in Charge, I think for Madonna its a bit more than a pastime if she is going to refuse to work with somebody that she personally requested because she liked his work all because of what time of the year he was born for crying out loud. That is a type of discrimination actually.
Fname Optional Lname
wonder if she would entertain working with a Sagitarius? No astrological insight or knowledge here, not even sure if I want to admit to being a Sag but it’s the truth so… okay have at it Madonna or whoever
Charlie in Charge
I would agree that it’s extreme and pretty atypical for Astrology enthusiasts. A person is much more likely to think “Oh gosh a Scorpio, I had better be sure to avoid X, Y, Z.”
drmiller
You people are all ridiculous. This stuff is nonsense, to hinge a decision on that is absolutely ludicrous. Hocus pocus folks.
ScottOnEarth
He should actually consider himself lucky. All of her albums in the past 10 years have really been awful and forgettable.
Tombear
All the Virgos I have met have been femm in Trump’s world .
barryaksarben
Im a cancer but take it with a grain of salt. If you get too much into it you start to sound like all the other religious nuts who take some invisible unprovable stance on life.
James
IT WOULD HAVE MADE MORE SENSE IF SHE ASKED HIM WHAT SIGN HE WAS BEFORE HE CAME OVER.
WashDrySpin
Madonna mixed with horoscopes is just SAD!!
itzallan
Ah, the ugliness that comes from the stereotyping of people rearing it’s simple-minded head. Tsch tsch tsch.
Tyger61
I’m a Leo and yes, we have learned our lessons with Scorpios, Capricorn and Taurus. We relate best to Aries, Gemini, Sagittarius and other Leos.
Kevan1
Whatever, my husband is a Leo and I am a Capricorn. We have been together for almost 22 years. So maybe you are the problem with the signs you mentioned.
Heywood Jablowme
He should have stung her with a scorpion.
johnnymcmxxx
She made the right decision. Not because he is a Scorpio but because his remixes are EDM awful. He’s just a DJ & a passé one @ that.
JPDonahue
Possibly… but… SHE wanted to meet with HIM.
JromeGervais09
Scorpios are great lovers. Hot in bed; however, Madonna is a spook child like spies. The spy can disappear into nothingness before your eyes. You never see the real her until…..well she wants that to be. I’ll have mine shaken, not stirred.
woodroad34
My dad and a person in my social group are both scorpios…didn’t get along with either of them.
C_Alan
It’s likely Madonna just used that as an excuse to cover up the real reason (whatever that is).
@Tombear: You’re hanging out with the wrong people
MISTERJETT
are people still into astrology? i thought that died out years ago.
eeebee333
I’m having a hard time believing this story. Madonna could not have possibly vetted the astrological sign of everyone she’s worked with.