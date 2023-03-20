Maluma’s new skinny-dipping pics have us ready to dive in

Photo via @maluma on Instagram

“La Fórmula” singer Maluma loves posting revealing pics from the pool, and no one is complaining.

The hit-maker took to Instagram over the weekend to share a glimpse into his skinny-dipping skill. With glistening abs and an unbelievably deep “V”, it looks like things are going swimmingly for him.

He posted some barely covered photos of his tatted, nude physique with the caption “Casi no encuentro fotógrafa”, complete with a devilish emoji. The caption roughly translates to “I almost didn’t find a photographer”.

With the photographer putting their hand in the way, we almost wish he’d found a different one:

A peek around the fingers gives some nice glimpses of the singer’s well-toned thighs, but we can only zoom in so far!

With dozens of millions of monthly listeners on Spotify alone, the star is as respected for his bops as he is for being a major heartthrob.

His recent “La Reina” (a.k.a “The Queen”) music video shone a spotlight on the strong, gorgeous women of Colombia in celebration of Women’s History Month. Fitting behavior for a king.

With the summer just around the corner, we can likely look forward to even more heat from the singer — both musically and on Insta.

Until then, we’ve got plenty of material to look back on: