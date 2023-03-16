Shawn Mendes strips down for Tommy Hilfiger and a certain tattoo is drawing attention

Shawn Mendes (Photo: Shutterstock)

Yesterday we brought you news about Aaron Taylor-Johnson modeling for Calvin Klein. Today it’s the turn of Shawn Mendes stripping down for Tommy Hilfiger.

Mendes, 24, posted a video clip to his social media sporting clothing from the Tommy x Shawn line. He takes his shirt off to reveal a toned torso.

Tommy X Shawn, a partnership with purpose. Available online & in stores now. #TommyHilfiger #ClassicsReborn pic.twitter.com/sCHji1diWZ — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) March 15, 2023

Mendes, sporting Tommy Hilfiger, also graces the cover of the latest edition of GQ Spain.

Shawn Mendes graces the cover of GQ Spain. pic.twitter.com/rNaGLV7GRq — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 14, 2023

The photos show off some of Mendes’ tattoos. It seems that some were previously unaware he has the words ‘Good Boy’ tattooed on his arm. Many were speculating as to why he had this tattoo.

Mendes’ ‘good boy’ tattoo is not actually new. He’s been sporting it for at least a couple of years, as old photos testify.

Mendes has long been the subject of speculation around his sexuality. He’s previously indicated that he finds it intrusive, and of feeling pressure “to prove” he’s straight.

In 2020 he spoke to The Guardian about a “desperation for me to come out as being gay, which is such a ridiculous thing.

“I got upset because I know people who are gay who haven’t come out yet and I know the suffering they experience because of that. It’s just completely ignorant and insensitive of people to be on that s**t,” he continued.

When Mendes was asked about the rumors in 2018, he said: “I’d like to say I don’t care about it, but that’s not true. This massive, massive thing for the last five years about me being gay.

“In the back of my heart, I feel like I need to go be seen with someone – like a girl – in public, to prove to people that I’m not gay.

“Even though in my heart, I know that it’s not a bad thing. There’s still a piece of me that thinks that. And I hate that side of me.”

Last year, he shared a letter with fans in which he said he often felt overwhelmed and found himself struggling to always be his authentic self.

“Sometimes I ask myself what it is that I should be doing with my life and what I always hear in return is ‘to tell the truth, to be the truth.’ I feel like that’s a hard thing to do though.

“I’m afraid that if people know and see the truth they might think less of me. They might become bored of me.

“So in those moments of feeling low I either put on a show or hide.”

Last summer, Mendes canceled his Wonder World Tour, with some 80 shows dropped. He had earlier delayed some shows saying he needed to prioritize his mental health.

Last month Mendes told the Wall Street Journal that his decision to cancel the tour had been “difficult” but he did not regret it.

“I think the last year and a half has been the most eye-opening and growing and beautiful and just healing process of my life,” he said. “I’m also really grateful for all the people that were so accepting and loving and kind and understanding. And it just really made me see how culture is really starting to get to a place where mental health is really becoming a priority.”