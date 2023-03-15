Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s latest Calvin Klein-flaunting photoshoot is an eyeful

Heartthrob actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson is always toned, but his Kraven the Hunter-ready physique has us cravin’ harder than ever.

The Bullet Train star took his chiseled abs out for a joyride this week for Calvin Klein’s new spring campaign. The campaign also features BLACKPINK singer Jennie and indie icon FKA twigs, the latter of which hit the shoot with a sexy teaser for a new, unreleased track that already has fans buzzing. Kendall Jenner was also there.

The brand definitely knows what kind of gravity ATJ’s body carries, too. Their first picture on the debut post for his spring campaign modeling didn’t even feature the underwear; instead, he’s showing off in a pair of jeans.

Yes, he is still showing off:

They followed his first sexy set up with a full modelling video featuring a heavy smoulder, graceful movement, and plenty of underwear.

We’re still trying to process it all:

Fans of the actor will recognize the “dancing with a swinging lightbulb” routine from his appearance in the revealing “Black Rain” music video.

It’s just as transfixing on rewatch:

Fellow actor Garrett Hedlund jokes in the comments of Aaron’s post of the video, writing, “One of my greatest joys in life was operating that light bulb for that shoot!” Jealousy isn’t even the word.

The shoot’s photographer, Mert Alas, has even more material over on his own Instagram page.

God really does give with both hands:

This all comes just weeks after the brand featured Creed III star Michael B. Jordan, because apparently they don’t want to let any of us breathe for a second.