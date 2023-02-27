Michael B. Jordan models for Calvin Klein and, girl, We B. Thirstin’

Photos via @calvinklein on Instagram

The latest installment in the Rocky cinematic universe drops at the end of this week, and the gays are reaping all of the benefits.

It’s been a long wait since the Creed series last flaunted lead actor Michael B. Jordan’s boxer bod back in 2018. The star kept us well-fed in the years since with a “Sexiest Man Alive” title, a famed voting campaign chest pic, and even teasing of an OnlyFans page in 2020.

Now, with Creed III hitting theaters this Friday, Jordan is upping his advertisement game by putting the boxer in… well, boxers.

His new, incredibly toned collab with Calvin Klein dropped today and gave the girls heart palpitations.

These pictures are worth a million words, easy:

The star lounges easily in his Calvins, totally not flexing his incredible abs and pecs at all. Suddenly, we need to lie down too.

Jordan isn’t the only Creed III heavyweight to be flaunting his ring-ready physique recently. Magazine Dreams zaddy and poetry aficionado Jonathan Majors recently lit up social media with his Ebony shoot, covered in little more than athletic shorts and rose petals.

The two are set to duke it out in their upcoming film, but hopefully they can kiss and make up after their match.

If Jordan’s boxing shorts leave as little to the imagination as his new Calvin Klein campaign, the gays might just have to sell out opening night.

Or maybe this can be his new uniform?:

The latter post from the brand comes with the teasing caption, “Should we drop more?” As if that’s even a question! All eyes will be peeled for additional #InMyCalvins content from the Creed contender.

If not, we’re stilling waiting on that OnlyFans page Jordan teased years ago to finally come to fruition!

Check out the final bicep-busting Creed III trailer: