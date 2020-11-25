Michael B. Jordan is joining OnlyFans and the internet might just break

It’s official — People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive, actor Michael B. Jordan, will soon be on OnlyFans.

The Creed II star broke the news on a recent Jimmy Kimmel appearance.

Kimmel commented (in a purely unscripted moment, wink) that Jordan’s mustache would make “$250,000 a year” if it had an OnlyFans page.

Jordan fired back: “I’m actually going to start one, but, like, all the proceeds I want to go towards a barber school because during the quarantine, you know, there’s been so many businesses and schools that shut down.”

“You’re really going to do that?” Kimmel asked.

“Yeah!” replies the actor.

Last month, the 33-year-old actor grabbed his Twitter followers attention with a shirtless photo featuring quite the seductive bite of the lip, only to remind people to cast their votes early in the election: