PHOTO: Michael B. Jordan gives fans heart palpitations with thirstiest share yet

Michael B. Jordan is taking a page from the Chris Evans playbook, at least if Jamie Lee Curtis is to be believed.

And while no, the Creed actor hasn’t revealed quite as much of himself (accidentally or not) as Evans, he’s still pulling our favorite bait and switch ever: the thirsty voter.

Related: Chris Evans breaks his silence after private photo leak fiasco

The 33-year-old actor grabbed his Twitter followers attention with a shirtless photo featuring quite the seductive bit of the lip, only to remind people:

“Vote early”

He took it even further on Instagram, adding a handy voting checklist:

So now that you’re here: Vote.