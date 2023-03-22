Country star Maren Morris dares police to “f*cking arrest me” after taking her kid to a drag queen show

Maren Morris at the Love Rising benefit (Photo: Instagram)

Maren Morris is the straight ally, and bad-ass mom, we need right now.

The Texan-born, 32-year-old country singer was one of the performers who appeared Monday at the Love Rising benefit concert at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville.

The event was arranged in protest of Tennessee lawmakers recently passing a ban on drag in public spaces. Others to appear included Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, Paramore’s Hayley Williams and Hozier, among others. Proceeds went to local LGBTQ+ advocacy groups.

On stage, Morris spoke out against the current culture war waged against drag performers. Far-right activists have blasted drag queens as “groomers” and pushed for legislation banning drag queen story hours and family-friendly brunch events.

Morris, 32, talked about bringing her two-year-old son, Hayes Andrew, along to the soundcheck earlier in the day. She took him to the drag queen’s changing room and he was blown away by how colorful and stimulating it all was.

Watch below.

Talking to the audience, she said, “He freaked out when he went in there. Because it’s just magic what drag queens do. There’s wigs everywhere, the smell of hairspray and wig glue, there’s glitter, everyone’s in a good mood, they’re so excited to be here tonight for this show. It’s just like a room of love.”

“And going back to my dressing room, and my son is like, ‘I need the queens’!”

The Texan-born singer went on to dare authorities to act: “Yes, I introduced my son to some drag queens today, so Tennessee, f*cking arrest me.”

Morris performed several songs at the concert, including “The Middle,” which she sang with drag performer Alexia Noelle Paris. She later shared the video to her Instagram stories and also posted photos from the show to her Instagram.

In a story, she said she purposefully wore a suit, “to demonstrate the subjectivity of drag and gender expression.”

“There’s a reason we feel powerful in a suit, but why? Is it out tinges of both the feminine and masculine being on public display? Is it just more comfortable than a dress? Or is it just hot and makes you feel like a damn superhero?”

Drag performer Alexia Noelle Paris was among those to praise Morris for her contribution to the night.

“LOVE RISING was the energy and mood we needed! I’m over the moon with the joy and kindness of everyone involved! @marenmorris you are a gem and this was a night to remember!”