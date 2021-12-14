song and dance

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s biggest fans accidentally make her an internet laughing stock… oops?

By

In a video that perfectly embodies both definitions of ‘tone deaf,’ anti-LGBTQ organization Public Advocate USA has paid homage to Marjorie Taylor Greene, comparing her to Wonder Woman.

To the tune of the Wonder Woman theme song, they sing — and we’re using the word sing generously — “Wonder Woman. Taylor Greene. All the world’s waiting for you, and the power you possess. Caring for the youth and fighting for the truth, and the old red, white and blue.”

This magnificent ode plays over a video of Taylor Greene as Wonder Woman engaging in hand-to-hand combat with a woman wearing a pride flag. Classy.

Watch below, but you might want to turn the volume down a bit first:

Reaction to the video is…about what you’d expect: