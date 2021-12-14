Marjorie Taylor Greene’s biggest fans accidentally make her an internet laughing stock… oops?

In a video that perfectly embodies both definitions of ‘tone deaf,’ anti-LGBTQ organization Public Advocate USA has paid homage to Marjorie Taylor Greene, comparing her to Wonder Woman.

To the tune of the Wonder Woman theme song, they sing — and we’re using the word sing generously — “Wonder Woman. Taylor Greene. All the world’s waiting for you, and the power you possess. Caring for the youth and fighting for the truth, and the old red, white and blue.”

This magnificent ode plays over a video of Taylor Greene as Wonder Woman engaging in hand-to-hand combat with a woman wearing a pride flag. Classy.

Watch below, but you might want to turn the volume down a bit first:

The anti-LGBTQ organization Public Advocate made a video celebrating Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene as a modern-day Wonder Woman. Allow us to emphasize that this is 100 percent real and NOT A PARODY. pic.twitter.com/3q68JcjndU — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) December 13, 2021

Reaction to the video is…about what you’d expect:

🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢

What an absolute disparaging of Wonder Woman and what the character stands for, equality.

REALLY hard to call marg the “protector of the family” when she doesn’t believe in the sanctity of marriage, how many men did she sleep with while married/besides husband???? — Meowy Mom (@mom_meowy) December 13, 2021

Anyone else get the sudden urge to watch Idiocracy? — Rascuache (@Rascuache2020) December 13, 2021

So many jokes to make………… pic.twitter.com/0wbY0t6bLO — Beerismyspiritanimal (@slapshot3498) December 13, 2021

How many of them have Grindr on their phones? — Nick (@NickBinDC) December 13, 2021

SNL could parody it without changing anything. — Richard Benton (@Richard44536800) December 14, 2021

We live in the dumbest time — 🌿🌊⚖Savage, Sassy, Saging Social Justice Warrior (@enlighten_me2) December 13, 2021

Just another sign of the impending collapse of civilization. — Waggs (@waggs03) December 13, 2021

This hurts my soul — Dark Geek (@DarkGeekdom) December 14, 2021