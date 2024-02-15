‘Married at First Sight’ star Collins Christian addresses the rumors around his sexuality & all the queer chaos on the show

Buckle up, because we’ve got some certified trash TV gossip!

In case you’re cultured unfamiliar, Married at First Sight is a global reality series franchise –– much like the oft-memed 90 Day Fiancé –– following couples paired by a relationship “expert” who marry upon their first meeting.

The couples honeymoon, come home to cohabitate, and after eight weeks, decide whether to divorce or stay wed. What could go wrong?!

Well, your heterosexual partner could be gay –– or all of social media could think they are.

That’s been the case for Collins Christian, 28, who married –– and then called it quits with –– Natalie Parham, 32, on the current season of Married at First Sight Australia.

On the most recent episode, Parham revealed she wanted to leave the experiment during a chat on the “commitment couch.” (And to be fair, she had good reason after Christian failed to comfort her in the wake of her dad’s passing.)

It appears the entire continent of Australia was rooting against Christian, who acted unattached and apathetic during his tenure on the show.

So, radio DJs Kylie and Jackie O made him answer for it in a recent interview.

After being flat-out asked if he was queer, Christian responded, “No, I’m not gay. Not gay at all.”

He further elaborated on his sexuality, explaining that he hasn’t “dabbled” and recalled “back in Year 6, I watched gay porn before just to see would it. I knew straight away, I’m not gay.”

Honestly, we give Christian credit for answering such a personal question –– and going as far as admitting that he once watched guys getting it on.

And we shouldn’t be so quick to make assumptions about men that are comfortable in their sexuality.

As Christian explained to Daily Mail, “I just pay attention. I really do, it shows courage … If someone walks past and they smell good, they look good, [you say] ‘You look good.'”

We love bros appreciating dudes!

That being said, Christian copped to “absolutely [sucking]” on the show and failing to connect. (He never shared a bedroom or apartment with Parham, which may have spurred the rumors.)

“I do come across dismissive, fake, an actor,” he admitted, adding it was “tough to watch.”

Thankfully, the rest of this season promises both heterosexual AND gay mess.

For the first time, this season of Marriage at First Sight Australia was set to feature a gay couple.

…Except during the first day of filming, 39-year-old marketing manager Simon Flocco ditched his husband-to-be before they even met at the altar.

Flocco apparently had to be Photoshopped into the casting announcement and deleted social media before the show started airing.

But queer love isn’t dead. Yet.

Michael Felix (above), whom Flocco would’ve been paired with, may find his match when 26-year-old gay hairdresser Stephen Stewart enters the experiment later this season.

Great, now we’re emotionally invested!