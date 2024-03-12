Martial artist Jack Woolley is the latest member of Team LGBTQ+ headed to the Paris Olympics

Another member of Team LGBTQ+ is heading to Paris!

Martial artist Jack Woolley, who made history three years ago as the first Irish athlete to qualify for the Olympics in taekwondo, is returning to the Summer Games. He earned one of two guaranteed European spots at the European Qualification Tournament in Bulgaria.

Woolley made his announcement on Instagram, with his parents in tow.

The 25-year-old will compete in the 58kg category, just like last time. He defeated Albanian Ernest Merdanaj in the semi-final. Gearing up for his second Olympics, he’s hoping for a better showing than his debut, when he lost in the round of 16.

Still, it’s apparent he appreciated the experience. Woolley commemorated his two-year Olympic anniversary last summer.

“Two years ago today I officially became an OLYMPIAN,” he posted. “Although Tokyo didn’t go the way I had planned it is still an experience that I will never forget. My plan now is to qualify for my second games and compete next summer in Paris 2024.”

Mission accomplished!

He’s won multiple medals on the world stage, including silver medals at the 2022 European Championships and 2023 European Games, and bronze at the 2023 Taekwondo Spanish Open.

Though Woolley publicly came out prior to the Tokyo Games, he expressed some regret about it afterwards.

“I just wish I never labeled it. I still don’t like labeling it. People are just hell-bent on giving everyone labels nowadays,” he told the Irish website Extra in 2020. “They will say you are very flamboyant or whatever, but the thing is I kick people for a living.”

In that same interview, Woolley said some opponents refused to shake his hand after he publicly came out as bisexual.

Shortly after returning home from the 2020 Olympics, he suffered a brutal attack on the streets of Dublin, and underwent lip reconstruction surgery. Sky Sports reported the group that attacked Woolley also assaulted other pedestrians that evening, suggesting it was a random attack.

With that history in mind, it’s great to see Woolley living an open life now. He kicked off the new year with a trip to London with his boyfriend, and chronicled the highlights.

Woolley operates two Instagram accounts: one for athletics, and one for his personal life. The latter is filled with pics of his partner.

“The one that makes everything just that little bit easier. I appreciate you so much!,” he posted with a heart emoji.

Woolley is also open about his struggles with self-image. Last fall, he said he was happy to be in a better mental place.

“Over the last few months I’ve really been working on being more comfortable with my body,” he wrote. “Still work to be done mentally but happy with the progress I’ve made recently ✌🏽😇.”

His admittance about his own battles show that gay men of all stripes struggle with body positivity. It’s an important, and helpful reminder. Visibility goes multiple ways.

And at Paris 2024, Woolley promises to take center stage!