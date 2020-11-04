Mary Trump slams Donald Trump over false ‘victory speech;’ labels him a ‘liar’

Activist, author and niece of Donald Trump, Mary L. Trump, wasted no time in publicly identifying her uncle as “a liar” following the incumbent president’s premature declaration of victory.

Mary Trump, who identifies as a lesbian, and who has become one of her uncle’s most vocal critics, posted a succinct message to Twitter the morning of November 4. Donald Trump had tried to declare victory that morning, with several key battleground states still yet uncertified and Trump’s rival Joe Biden actually leading in the electoral vote count.

Every vote must be counted. Donald is lying. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) November 4, 2020

Earlier in the morning, Trump tried to declare victory, falsely claiming that the election had been decided. “This is a fraud on the American public,” Trump said of the ongoing ballot counts. “This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election.” He then added, “We want all voting to stop.”

Trump has a good reason to want voting to stop: pundits speculate that the ongoing vote tabulation–which still has not accounted for major metropolitan areas and vote-by-mail ballots, both of which lean Democratic–could tip the election in Joe Biden’s favor.

Earlier in 2020, Mary Trump published a family memoir entitled Too Much and Never Enough, recounting her family’s history of abuse and dysfunction. Donald Trump sued and failed to block the book’s release. In the tome, Mary details the homophobia within the family that forced her to stay in the closet and eventually distance herself from her relatives. She also alleges that Donald Trump uses overt racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic language when in private.