Matt Gaetz suggests fishing is the answer to all of life’s problems

By
Matt Gaetz at a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, June 23, 2020
Matt Gaetz (Photo: Gage Skidmore, via CC BY-SA 2.0)

You’ve probably heard that the state of Florida continues to smash its daily Covid infection rate. It’s a public health crisis one would imagine fully preoccupies its lawmakers and other officials.

Therefore, when Matt Gaetz posted a video appearing to enjoy some fishing this weekend (it’s not clear if he was on the trip or resharing someone else’s video), it met with some criticism online.

But Gaetz was having none of it, asserting yesterday that it was simply what he did as a “Florida Man”.

“I can see you are not a #FloridaMan,” Gaetz posted to one critic. “In the Sunshine State it is always appropriate to fish.

“When happy.

“When sad.

“When thinking.

“When free.”

Gaetz’s suggestion that a fishing trip was “always appropriate” (perhaps like Donald Trump and his golf), was not received well online.

Others also pointed out that apart from battling Covid, Florida is also fighting a so-called ‘red tide’ of toxic water, prompting thousands of fish to wash up dead along shorelines. It’s believed dumped wastewater has led to an explosion in algae growth.

“Always appropriate,” Matt?

Florida reported 23,903 Covid cases on Friday, breaking its single-day total for the third time in a week. Some commentators say that lawmakers, such as Senator Ron DeSantis and Rep. Matt Gaetz, are not helping matters.

On Monday, DeSantis’s office said it would consider withholding salaries from school officials that insist on all students wearing masks. Gaetz has also spoken out against mask mandates, and last month took part in an anti-mask protest within the Senate.