karen strikes again

Meghan McCain demands to speak to the manager of commercial breaks, goes berserk on Whoopi Goldberg

By

Whoopi Goldberg wasn’t having any of Meghan McCain‘s obnoxious entitled behavior on The View this morning after she demanded to speak to the manager know why she was being cut off to go to a commercial break.

The women were in the middle of talking about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s recent comments in which she compared House members being required to wear masks on the chamber floor to Nazis making Jewish people wear gold stars as they ordered them into gas chambers.

“We can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second class citizens,” Greene said, “so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany. And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.”

Most people would agree that Greene’s anti-Semitic remarks were completely reprehensible. But not Meghan McCain. She argued that Democrats can be just as anti-Semitic and so people need to stop singling out Greene.

Eventually, Goldberg, clearly annoyed, announced that they needed to go to a commercial, which sent McCain flying into a rage. She demanded to know why she was being silenced. And that’s when things got really dramatic.

Watch.

Add commercial breaks to the list of things–alongside nepotism, hairstyles, and human decency–that Meghan McCain doesn’t seem to comprehend.

And now, the responses…

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.