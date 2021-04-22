Meghan McCain’s hairstylist never asked for the job, says “I’m not telling her what to do”

After months of one terrible hair style after another, Meghan McCain‘s hairstylist is finally breaking her silence.

Many have accused former-model-turned-hair-and-makeup-artist Carmen Currie of secretly hating McCain and taking her aggression out on The View co-host’s hair and makeup.

In a new interview with The Cut, Currie is denying the accusations.

“I’m not slapping something on her and being like, ‘Take THAT!” she swears.

But while she isn’t admitting to intentionally making her client look ridiculous, she’s also not taking responsibility for her appearance.

“I’m not telling her what to do all the time,” Currie says. “It’s not like that at all.”

Every day, Meghan McCain’s hair wakes up and chooses violence pic.twitter.com/zSwGIqh0xh — jordan (@jordan_stratton) February 24, 2021

Currie explains, “I want her to feel comfortable, I want her to feel confident with what I’m doing, and I want her to like it overall, and she does. I think it shows, and that’s part of what people are picking up on.”

At the end of the day, Currie says, she’s just doing her job, which, BTW, she didn’t actively seek out.

“The View is under the Disney umbrella, and I was already with ABC News,” she explains. “I think that’s the thing people don’t know: She didn’t seek me out the way you would do as an individual. We work for the same company, and the company hired me to work with Meghan.”

Currie also says that she has almost no time to prepare before McCain waltzes in to be made up each morning.

“My looks revolve around what she’s wearing, which I don’t know every day,” she explains. “She might just have a black sweater on, or she might have something a little more fun, and that dictates the direction.”

Usually, she’s left to her own devices to figure out how to make McCain look presentable for TV cameras, although occasionally the co-host weighs in.

“Sometimes she’s inspired by a look that she saw, and she’s like, ‘Can we re-create this? Or something like this?,’ and I’m always down. She gets her inspiration from the [Real] Housewives, but also magazines, fashion trends, and colors.”

Last month, McCain gave a shout out to Currie on Twitter, writing: “Thank you @carmen_currie⁩ for your amazing work and vision! And for bringing me back to life after having a baby! It’s a privilege to work with you.”

Thank you ?@carmen_currie? for your amazing work and vision! And for bringing me back to life after having a baby! It’s a privilege to work with you. ????? https://t.co/c9QStsXOzr — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 5, 2021

The feeling does not appear to be mutual.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.