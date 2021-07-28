embracing homophobia

Megyn Kelly calls queer people “lunatics”, urges followers to quit laughing and “fight this nonsense”

Well, she’s at it again, folx!

Megyn Kelly is once again attacking queer people on her Twitter page, calling them “lunatics” and urging her followers to “fight this nonsense.”

The failed TV morning host retweeted an article published by the conservative media outlet Hot Air about how medical schools have begun denying biological sex, and how faculty are being policed, and how “wokeness” has become an “existential threat” to medicine, and blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.

“It’s all hands on deck to fight this nonsense,” Kelly tweeted yesterday. “Ignoring/laughing at it has not worked – these lunatics are winning.”

We won’t bother summarizing the article because it’s mostly just a bunch of anti-LGBTQ bullsh*t that doesn’t site any sources or offer any actual information beyond vague insinuations made by some woman named “Lauren”. But we will offer a quick roundup of responses to O.G. Karen’s tweet.

Here’s what folx are saying…

Earlier this month, Kelly told Business Insider that she left NBC in 2018 because it simply wasn’t “intellectually stimulating” enough for her and not because the network fired her for making racist remarks in support of blackface.

Evidently, hard-hitting non-investigative pieces written by bloggers employed by a website that peddles baseless conservative conspiracy theories are more her speed.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.