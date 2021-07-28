Megyn Kelly calls queer people “lunatics”, urges followers to quit laughing and “fight this nonsense”

Well, she’s at it again, folx!

Megyn Kelly is once again attacking queer people on her Twitter page, calling them “lunatics” and urging her followers to “fight this nonsense.”

The failed TV morning host retweeted an article published by the conservative media outlet Hot Air about how medical schools have begun denying biological sex, and how faculty are being policed, and how “wokeness” has become an “existential threat” to medicine, and blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.

“It’s all hands on deck to fight this nonsense,” Kelly tweeted yesterday. “Ignoring/laughing at it has not worked – these lunatics are winning.”

It’s all hands on deck to fight this nonsense. Ignoring/laughing at it has not worked – these lunatics are winning. https://t.co/iHVg1ShPWD — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 27, 2021

We won’t bother summarizing the article because it’s mostly just a bunch of anti-LGBTQ bullsh*t that doesn’t site any sources or offer any actual information beyond vague insinuations made by some woman named “Lauren”. But we will offer a quick roundup of responses to O.G. Karen’s tweet.

Here’s what folx are saying…

Really? What is your issue with this Megyn? Why are you on this crusade? I certainly hope it’s not because one of your precious children has shown they may not be conforming to their physical identity? Or are you just trying to stir up fear and therefore rage?I truly want to know — Katherine MacKenzie (@FakeNewsHuntres) July 27, 2021

Read the article Megyn. It’s unsubstantiated and based on one persons claimed memory. — From the Home Office (@cldala) July 27, 2021

Well,Megyn, hotair .com and an anonymous letter are not exactly solid sources and there’s a difference between teaching that biological sex doesn’t exist and using more inclusive language. Try to apply some nuanced thinking once in a while. — Margaret May (@MaggieMaryMay) July 27, 2021

And this is a threat to democracy or my ability to provide for my family how? — Pro Democracy 🧢 (@rudedog224) July 27, 2021

An article from “Hot Air” without a mention of a specific school or professor. Very credible 😏 — Tony (@swexpos) July 27, 2021

THIS doesn’t seem urgent, but it does seem like a distraction. pic.twitter.com/Ul7pp2w0iA — Per Suede 🌈 🎧 (@fringe313) July 27, 2021

That says it all doesn’t it. — Pat B-D (@PatBD3) July 28, 2021

Ignoring/laughing was never the answer. It’s no surprise you have no idea how to meet this moment. — Bella (@DawnGerhart) July 28, 2021

You don’t trust doctors anyway, say not to get vaccinated. Why do you suddenly care about doctors education? — doctor (@doctorofinfo) July 27, 2021

More cherry picking of isolated incidents that will likely have little to no impact on the arc of history. And from reputable publications like ‘hot air’ whatever that is. Nice job being a cynical propagandist @megynkelly — ethok (@RawDailies) July 28, 2021

Earlier this month, Kelly told Business Insider that she left NBC in 2018 because it simply wasn’t “intellectually stimulating” enough for her and not because the network fired her for making racist remarks in support of blackface.

Evidently, hard-hitting non-investigative pieces written by bloggers employed by a website that peddles baseless conservative conspiracy theories are more her speed.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.