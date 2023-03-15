Melania is being dragged into her husband’s legal troubles… again

Melania Trump‘s bad decision to marry Donald Trump way back in 2005 continues to haunt her to this day.

The ex-president is maybe probably about to be indicted by a New York grand jury over his involvement in the Stormy Daniels scandal and he’s evidently looking to Melania, who he cheated on with Daniels, for a lifeline.

According to the For Love Of DILFS host, she and Trump hooked up in 2006, one year after he married Melania, in what she later described as the “worst 90 seconds of my life.”

Ten years later, when he was running for president, Trump ordered his lawyer, Michael Cohen, to cut Daniels a check for $130,000 to keep quiet about the whole thing so as not to blow up his campaign.

In 2018, Cohen pled guilty to eight charges–including campaign finance violations, tax fraud, and making false statements to a bank–related to the payment. He was disbarred and spent a year in prison. Meanwhile, Trump got away scot-free.

Until now.

The grand jury in New York has been investigating whether he violated campaign finance laws by ordering the payment. They recently invited him to testify, which usually means an indictment is looming, but his legal team says they have “no plans on participating in that proceeding.”

Which leads us back to Melania.

The ex-president’s legal team now claims the $130,000 payment wasn’t made to save his campaign. Instead, they say it was made to save his marriage and to spare his wife and son embarrassment… as if hooking up with a porn star is the most embarrassing thing Trump has ever done.

“He made this with personal funds to prevent something coming out false but embarrassing to himself and his family’s young son,” attorney Joe Tacopina told ABC’s Good Morning America on Monday. “That’s not a campaign finance violation, not by any stretch.”

FIRST ON GMA: Former Pres. Trump's lawyer Joe Tacopina speaks about Trump's invitation to testify before grand jury.@GStephanopoulos pic.twitter.com/We1Ku2LFAp — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 13, 2023

Then last night Tacopina went on MSNBC and tried arguing that Trump never lied about anything to anyone regarding the hush money paid to Daniels.

“He lied about it,” Melber said, playing a clip of Trump lying to reporters. To which Tacopina countered by saying it wasn’t a lie because the statement wasn’t made under oath.

“A lie to me is something material, under oath, in a proceeding,” he argued.

When Melber pushed back and said he wasn’t talking about perjury, he was talking about lying, Tacopina replied, “So is it the truth? Of course it’s not the truth. Was he supposed to tell the truth?”

Later, Tacopina said the whole grand jury investigation “will be an enormous stain on the legacy of that district attorney!” Then he lunged across the table for Melber’s notes in an effort to shut down the conversation.

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina on MSNBC (!) claims Trump's lies about the Stormy Daniels hush payment weren't actually lies because he wasn't under oath and also he didn't want to violate a confidentiality clause pic.twitter.com/fryQdiASe2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 14, 2023

Nothing says “My client is innocent!” quite like reaching across a table and trying to rip evidence to the contrary from a reporter’s hands on live TV.

Trump’s abrupt pivot this week to claiming the hush money was all in an attempt to protect his marriage rather than save his presidential campaign is being called his “Melania defense.” But Melania’s former BFF, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, is calling bullsh*t on the whole thing.

“‘Melania Defense’ in Stormy Daniels Hush-Money case WON’T WORK,” she tweeted yesterday. “Why not? Melania Trump knew…”

As for Melania herself, she hasn’t commented on the matter, but we can’t imagine she’s very thrilled about it. In 2020, leaked audio heard the then-first lady calling Daniels a “porn hooker” after she was featured in Vogue in 2018.

“Go Google and read it,” Melania said in the recording. “Annie Leibovitz shot the porn hooker, and she will be [in] one of the issues, September or October.”