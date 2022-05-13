The story behind Melania being snubbed by ‘Vogue’ just got even more ridiculous

The never ending Melania Trump/Vogue drama continues. And, apparently, the bad blood runs deeper than previously reported.
A new biography claims Mrs. Trump was so miffed that Anna Wintour didn’t personally reach out to her before coming to visit Donald Trump after his 2016 presidential election victory that she refused to meet with her.
In “Anna: The Biography,” out this week, fashion reporter Amy Odell writes that the ex-first lady was “so offended” Wintour didn’t contact her directly that she “didn’t even say hello” when Wintour stopped by Trump Tower to congratulate the president-elect.
Odell spoke to Melania’s former BFF, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who explained that Wintour, who backed Hillary Clinton in 2016, “begrudgingly reached out” to long-term acquaintance Ivanka Trump to arrange a meeting with the Trumps after the election.
But apparently, Melania, once an aspiring model, had considered Wintour a friend, and so she was offended when the fashion editor didn’t contact her directly.
“Melania didn’t understand that she had been invited to Anna’s events not because she was a friend, but simply because she had appeared on the February 2005 cover of Vogue,” Odell writes.
But the petty drama didn’t end there.
According to Odell, Wintour’s team “tried twice, once before Trump’s inauguration and once after, to photograph Melania for Vogue. But in part since they wouldn’t guarantee a cover, Melania wouldn’t do it.”
In her own book, “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady,” released in September 2020, Wolkoff told a similar story, saying that when Melania wasn’t offered a Vogue cover, she said: “I don’t give a f*ck about Vogue or any other magazine. They would never put me on the cover. All these people are so mad.”
Wolkoff added that Melania said the magazine’s editors were jealous that she still looked good despite many designers refusing to dress her.
Melania’s predecessor, Michelle Obama, graced the cover of Vogue three times during her tenure as FLOTUS. So far, current first lady, Dr. Jill Biden, has appeared on the cover once.
Vogue passed on Melania Trump because hate doesn’t sell mags. pic.twitter.com/zigiTbdrh1
— anyone_want_chips (@anyonewantchips) July 7, 2021
According to Odell’s book, after Trump won in 2016, Wintour told staff: “I would just like to say to everyone gathered here today, who works for me, that if supporting LGBTQ rights, if supporting women’s rights, if supporting women running for office, if supporting immigrants, and if supporting people all over the country for equality means going too far, then I hope all of you go too far every single day.”
17 Comments
Cam
The funny thing is that they keep trying to push the myth that Melania was a former model.
EVERY model who has actually worked has a lot of past photos and examples of ads that can be pulled up. Yet with Melania there are none. There is the nude photo spread and the one of her on the plane that was taken AFTER she was dating Trump. ANY random catalogue model could pull out 100 different photos.
Melania wasn’t a model.
mateo
Her “being a model” falls into the same category as her “speaking several languages”.
BigE
There are thousands of professional models who have worked in other countries that you have never heard of or can pronounce correctly. It doesn’t mean that they don’t exist just because they’re not part of your reality. Not every fashion magazine or their photographers have gone digital, yet, and you’re looking for pictures taken over a decade ago, before she became the current Mrs. DJT.
Mack
@BigE (and one of many screen names you use) you keep kissing Trump’s orange ass and keep protecting his pole dancer. if she had “model” pictures, they would be out there digital or not.
Essie
Definitely not. She can’t produce model photos because there are none. Even if she were only a third-rate model from Eastern Europe she would have had a portfolio. She doesn’t. She was a “yacht girl” looking for a rich man to take care of her. She found a grifter, had a baby and is now a joke. Sometimes we get what we deserve.
MISTERJETT
they do call porn actors “models” right?
masteradrian031
If a pole-dancer in a back-alley strip-bar in a run-down city in a former EastBlock country qualifies as a model, Melania qualifies as a model……….. Lap-dancing a narcissist and that way working your way up to FLOTUS is for some an accomplishment.
Gordon of the Bassets
MISTERJETT, yes, yes they do. And in the elden days of my youth murdered young women who were party girls; yacht girls; good-time girls; presents-but-not-your-actual-cash-payment girls; found dead in sordid circumstances were always called “models” in the cheap press.
Their male counterparts were usually simply described as “known to the police”, code for victims of police blackmail.
white-queer-african
Me thinks that Melania couldn’t understand that Vogue was not prepared to photograph her with another woman, half-naked, as that was all she was used to?
woodroad34
I’ve always thought that the expensive clothes ‘wear’ Melania…she doesn’t wear them and she looks unnatural in them with no personality showing through. The same thing with the Orange Teletubbie…he thinks he looks good in over-sized suits and extra long ties, because…somehow…they make him look thinner. The only thing that could make that diaper-wearing, overweight slug look thinner is 6 months in a gym with a drill instructor who has a billy club — but I’m sure Teletubbie’s bone spurs would get in the way.
Michelle and Jill, for what they wear, both look comfortable and let the clothes be the background for their personalities. Melania, are you listening? Develop a personality first.
mateo
You’d think that with all those gazillions in their bank account, the Trumps could just start up their OWN high fashion magazine, with tons of Maga-loving models and geared toward the Maga crowd. Right? Just like their social media outlet, and like that new “alternative Netflix” thing that they’re cooking up. Riiiight?
Steve9999
Thing is, those “maga models” never have all of their teeth, so they’d always look just as angry as Melanoma does in every photo.
Kangol2
Steve9999, I hate to inform you but a sizable portion (the majority) of Don the Con’s MAGA supporters are middle class, upper middle and rich White people. Some of them very rich. The majority of the January 6, 2022 coup supporters were professional, upper-middle-class people, and the rally and riot appear to have been underwritten by a wealthy heiress, among others. I know people love to assume that MAGAts are all toothless, impoverished people in hollers, etc., but a sizable portion (the majority?) are middle, upper-middle-class and very rich people, including in “liberal” states like New York, Massachusetts, Illinois, etc.
gregg2010
I’m no Trump supporter, but this incident is a political and personal snub.
ymircorp@shaw.ca
Poor Melania can’t have an IQ much higher that room temperature with great air conditioning.
Doesn’t she realize she and hubby are pariahs to a good part of the population?
If she wants friends, hang out with the anti-abortion evangelicals
Dijonaise
Let us call it like it is, she is a high priced whore. Prove me wrong.
CNY1983
Im pretty sure she could get the cover of FEDERAL PRISON WEEKLY with that “LIQUID BITCH” face of hers. Vogue? hell no.