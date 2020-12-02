Melania furious at staff for not landing her glossy fashion magazine cover, insiders say

If having the decorate the White House for Christmas wasn’t torture enough, now Melania Trump has missed out on the chance to grace the cover of British fashion magazine Tatler. And it’s all her chief of staff Stephanie Grisham’s fault!

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine writes:

Having eschewed countless offers for positive interviews from American outlets such as Women’s Wear Daily and The Post, Grisham allowed the British magazine Tatler to have the only exclusive interview of the campaign for its November issue. And yet she did not negotiate the cover of the magazine. Instead, Meghan Markle took the honor.

Hmmm. We can’t imagine why a British media outlet would choose to feature a member of the Royal Family on its cover instead of Melania freaking Trump. Something’s definitely up!

According to sources, Melania, once an aspiring model, wasn’t happy about this and felt she was snubbed. Now, several members of her inner circle are purportedly urging her to fire Grisham, who they say is deliberately trying to sabotage her life.

Writes Devine:

All the people who spoke to me for this column say they are motivated by a desire to save the first lady from keeping Grisham for her post-White House life or to help Melania write her memoirs.

This isn’t the first time Melania’s missed out on a glossy magazine cover either.

In October, tapes leaked by her former BFF Stephanie Winston Wolkoff heard the outgoing first lady bitching about how Beyoncé landed Vogue‘s coveted September cover in 2018 instead of her.

“Anna [Wintour] gave the September issue of Vogue cover–complete, complete, complete, everything–to Beyoncé,” she griped. “She hired Black photographer. And it’s the first Black photographer ever doing cover of Vogue.”

“I don’t give a f*ck about Vogue!”

A White House insider tells the Daily Mail that the latest report about Melania being pissed about the Tatler cover is a “hit piece” that came “out of nowhere” but is “not uncommon with some of the folks around the president.”

Melania’s predecessor, Michelle Obama, graced 12 magazine covers during her tenure as FLOTUS, including Vogue three times, Glamour, Time, InStyle, and Essence. In contrast, Melania’s highest profile gig was the cover of the Mexican edition of Vanity Fair, for which editors merely recycled an old photo of her taken for a GQ profile.

